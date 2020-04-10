11 Celebrity Wines Ranked by Wine Enthusiast, From Fergie to Jay-Z (Photos)

In April 2020, Wine Enthusiast
offered its take on some of the top-rated wines produced by celebrity vintners. Here are the top picks, rated from least favorite to the very best on the magazine's 100-point scale.
Zac Brown
Alexander Brown 2017 Uncaged Proprietary Red (California)
What Wine Enthusiast says: "Tones of charcoal and smoked meat are backed up by ripe, rich blackberry in this dark-colored, moderately tannic and thick-textured wine" from the Grammy-winning country music star. 90 points
Jim Nantz
The Calling 2016 Searby Vineyard Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)
What Wine Enthusiast says: The veteran sportscaster has a "fleshy and lush white wine, laced in acidity and modest oak, that reveals full-bodied richness within a context of balance." 91 points
Jay-Z
Armand de Brignac NV Gold Brut (Champagne)
What Wine Enthusiast says: The hip-hop impresario's "ripe, well-balanced wine has some toast that adds complexity and richness to the apple and lemon fruit, indicating a mature bottling." 91 points
Kyle MacLachlan
Pursued by Bear 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley)
What Wine Enthusiast says: The "Twin Peaks" star's cab offers "enchanting aromas of green coffee bean, black cherry, graphite, black licorice and dried flowers ... followed by well-balanced, palate-coating dark-fruit and coffee flavors." 91 points
Drew Bledsoe
Doubleback 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla Valley)
What Wine Enthusiast says: The former NFL star's cab "comes off as quite ripe but has a pleasing yum factor and a fine sense of acidity. Best after 2026." 91 points
Yao Ming
Yao Family Wines 2018 Napa Crest Sauvignon Blanc (Napa Valley)
What Wine Enthusiast says: The Chinese-American NBA star's wine is "creamy on the palate, with a balanced approach to acidity. 91 points
Charles Woodson
Charles Woodson’s Intercept 2017 Pinot Noir (Monterey County)
What Wine Enthusiast says: NFL star Charles Woodson's Pinot Noir boasts "Crisp aromas of fresh raspberry and hibiscus ... with a hint of gamy meat on the nose." 92 points
Kurt Russell
Gogi 2016 29 Pinot Noir (Sta. Rita Hills)
What Wine Enthusiast says: The "Fate of the Furious" actor wins praise for "a fresh, snappy and lean style of Pinot Noir, with flavors of tart red plum, raspberry and orange rind that benefit from a hefty dusting of wild herbs." 92 points
Fergie
Ferguson Crest 2018 Viognier (Santa Barbara County)
What Wine Enthusiast says: "Clean lines of Meyer lemon, mango and ripe melon are generous without being overbearing on the well-balanced nose of this bottling by winemaker Joey Tensley for pop star Fergie." 92 points
Sam Neill
Two Paddocks 2017 The Last Chance Proprietor’s Reserve Pinot Noir (Central Otago)
What Wine Enthusiast says: The "Jurassic Park" actor's "premium Pinot is an intensely spicy, perfumed drop. It’s hard not to fall under its spell." 94 points
Francis Ford Coppola
Inglenook 2016 Rubicon Cabernet Sauvignon (Rutherford)
What Wine Enthusiast says: "Impressive and structured—a leathery, viscous and concentrated expression of a great site in an intense vintage." 95 points