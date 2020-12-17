’12 Dates of Christmas’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

Merry early Christmas, lovers of reality dating series! HBO Max has renewed “12 Dates of Christmas” for a second season, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service said Thursday.

The show, which kicked of its eight-episode first season Nov. 26, follows single “leads” as they meet potential love interests and go on the titular 12 dates in the hopes of finding that special someone to bring home for the holidays.

Season 1 was filmed at a castle in Austria, and followed hopeless romantics Faith, Chad and Garrett as they searched for love in a magical winter wonderland.

The season came to an end on Dec. 10 and its reunion special, “12 Dates of Christmas: Unwrapped,” launched Thursday on HBO Max. Hosted by D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, the special features “Chad, Faith, Garrett and their love interests unwrapping everything that’s gone down since last Christmas – from settling scores and revealing juicy behind-the-scenes stories to unmasking secret hookups and answering whether our couples stayed together…or said goodbye.”

“’12 Dates’ is the escapist holiday treat we all need right now,” Jennifer O’Connell, HBO Max executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family, said. “In season one, we wanted to shake up the snow globe to combine everything we love about holiday romcoms with a clever dating show format and a wink at our audience. We look forward to doing more of the same in season two, with a continued emphasis on casting to represent diversity of experience!”

Based on a concept by Michael Beilinson, “12 Dates of Christmas” is produced by Objective Media Group America, an All3Media America company. Jilly Pearce and Layla Smith serving as executive producers and Sam Dean (“Love Is Blind”) acting as the first season’s showrunner.

News that HBO Max has renewed “12 Dates of Christmas” comes one day after the streaming service finally struck a deal to be carried on Roku devices ahead of the release of “Wonder Woman 1984” Dec. 25.