Netflix is out with the trailer for the fourth and final season of “13 Reasons Why,” and it finds Clay Jensen suffocating under the weight of all of his secrets.
Out June 5, here is Netflix’s description of the new season:
“Everything has led to this. In the powerful final season of ’13 Reasons Why,’ Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever.”
“13 Reasons Why” stars Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holiday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen, Mark Pellegrino as Deputy standall and introducing Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.
Brian Yorkey created the series, which he also executive produces with Joy Groman, Kristel Laiblin, Mandy Teefy and Selena Gomez.
Earlier this week, Netflix and “13 Reasons Why” announced plans to partner with the scholarship app Scholly to give away $50,000 in college scholarships as a way to celebrate the class of 2020. The scholarship will recognize 10 students “who have demonstrated leadership in mental health awareness and advocacy and other areas of student wellness.” Students can apply on the website MyScholly.com/13ReasonsWhy. Entries must be submitted by June 5th, 2020.
