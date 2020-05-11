’13 Reasons Why': Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Final Season
10-episode Season 4 will launch this summer
Jennifer Maas | May 11, 2020 @ 8:09 AM
Last Updated: May 11, 2020 @ 8:55 AM
Netflix has finally set the premiere date for the fourth and final season of “13 Reasons Why.”
On Monday, the streaming service dropped a video featuring an emotional cast table and more behind-the-seasons footage from the teen drama’s 10 remaining episodes. The clip, which you can watch above, revealed that Season 4 of “13 Reasons Why” will launch June 5.
According to Netflix, “In the series’ final season, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.”
Season 4 of “13 Reasons Why” stars Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principal Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen, Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Standall and Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.
Ahead of Season 3’s launch last August, Netflix announced that “13 Reasons Why” had been renewed for a fourth season, which would be its last.
“13 Reasons Why,” a TV adaptation of the Jay Asher novel, was created by Brian Yorkey. Yorkey executive produces the series alongside Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez and Joy Gorman.
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "Pokemon Journeys The Series" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, June 12 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "Love, Victor" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Hulu
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
1 of 51
Here’s when 50 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.