’13 Reasons Why': Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Final Season

Netflix has finally set the premiere date for the fourth and final season of “13 Reasons Why.”

On Monday, the streaming service dropped a video featuring an emotional cast table and more behind-the-seasons footage from the teen drama’s 10 remaining episodes. The clip, which you can watch above, revealed that Season 4 of “13 Reasons Why” will launch June 5.

According to Netflix, “In the series’ final season, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.”

Season 4 of “13 Reasons Why” stars Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principal Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen, Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Standall and Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.

Ahead of Season 3’s launch last August, Netflix announced that “13 Reasons Why” had been renewed for a fourth season, which would be its last.

“13 Reasons Why,” a TV adaptation of the Jay Asher novel, was created by Brian Yorkey. Yorkey executive produces the series alongside Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez and Joy Gorman.