At least 17 journalists from multiple countries have been killed since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

The press freedom group said that eight journalists have been reported injured from the fighting and three journalists have been reported missing or detained. The journalists who are confirmed dead include 13 Palestinians, three Israelis, and one Lebanese, CPJ said.

“The Israel-Gaza conflict has taken a severe toll on journalists since Hamas launched its unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7 and Israel declared war on the militant Palestinian group, launching strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip,” the press freedom group said.

The group is investigating “all reports of journalists killed, injured, detained, or missing in the war, including those hurt as hostilities spread to neighboring Lebanon.”

“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heartbreaking conflict. All parties must take steps to ensure their safety,” Mansour continued.

CPJ has also published the names of all journalists killed, missing, injured, or detained since conflict exploded in the region. The press freedom group notes that the list will be regularly updated as the war continues.