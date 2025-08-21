17 Senators Demand US Pressure Israel Over Killing Palestinian Journalists, Opening Gaza to Media

In a letter made public Wednesday, a group of Senate Democrats urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to pressure Israel about the deaths of Palestinian journalists covering the conflict in Gaza, and to push for Gaza to be opened to international media.

Signed by Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz and cosigned by 16 other Democratic senators, including Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Tim Kaine, the letter also specifically addresses the death of Al Jazeera Correspondent Anas al-Sharif, who was killed during an Israeli strike in Gaza on Aug. 10.

“Israel has not provided convincing evidence for its claim that al-Sharif was a Hamas militant. Absent a compelling explanation of the military objective for this attack, it appears Israel is publicly admitting to targeting and killing journalists who have shown the world the scale of suffering in Gaza, which would be a violation of international law,” they wrote.

The letter goes on to say that more than 190 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began with the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. “The Vast majority of whom,” the letter asserts, “were Palestinians killed in Gaza by IDF military action.”

The letter also says that Israel “continues to ban journalists from entering Gaza independently,” and urged Rubio “prioritize journalists’ immediate access to Gaza: as well as guarantees from Israel that the IDF will not “target them in its operations.”

“The United States must make it clear to Israel that banning and censoring media organizations and targeting or threatening members of the press is unacceptable and must stop,” they said also. “The absence of U.S. government support for accountability efforts serves to undermines U.S. moral leadership and credibility in the region and around the world.”

Read the letter below:

Al-Sharif, whose death ignited new uproar about the death of journalists covering Gaza, was killed along with seven other people in the attack early August attack. Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa were also among the dead.

Israeli military officials have alleged that the 28-year-old al-Sharif was a Hamas operative who participated in rocket attacks. Al Jazeera rejected the accusation. Al-Sharif – and Al Jazeera – were also controversial even among some in Gaza, where it’s been reported that locals were upset that protests against Hamas within Gaza weren’t being covered.

Israel has frequently accused Palestinian reporters of belonging to militant groups, a charge critics say is aimed at undermining coverage of its actions in the war.