17 Stars Celebrating Cinco de Mayo With Their Own Tequila Brands (Photos)

Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind via Getty
The bars will be empty this Cinco de Mayo, but the good news is there are several celebrities who would love to sell you a bottle of their own personal tequila! Whether you're drinking alone or with a quarantine buddy, here are 17 stars with tequila brands who will be toasting to themselves this year.
YouTube
Star(s): Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Brand: Teremana
YouTube
Star(s): George Clooney and Rande Gerber
Brand: Casamigos
Getty
Star(s): Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul
Brand: Dos Hombres
Getty
Star(s): Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine
Brand: Santo Mezquila
Prospero Spirits
Star(s): Rita Ora
Brand: Prospero
E. Cuarenta on Facebook
Star(s): E-40
Brand: E. Cuarenta
Getty
Star(s): AC/DC
Brand: Thunderstruck
Getty
Star(s): Toby Keith
Brand: Wild Shot
YouTube
Star(s): Justin Timberlake
Brand: Sauza 901
Getty
Star(s): Sean Combs
Brand: DeLeón
YouTube
Star(s): Carlos Santana
Brand: Casa Nobles
Fox News
Star(s): Chris Noth
Brand: Ambhar Tequila
Getty
Star(s): Rammstein
Brand: Rammstein
Getty
Star(s): Charlie Sheen
Brand: Don Sueños
Michael Jordan with Mark Smith via Getty Images
Star(s): Michael Jordan
Brand: Cincoro
Getty
Star(s): Nick Jonas and John Varvatos
Brand: Villa One
Getty
Star(s): Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins
Brand: SUMMERGODS