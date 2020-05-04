17 Stars Celebrating Cinco de Mayo With Their Own Tequila Brands (Photos)

These actors may tilt a few, but singers seem to love the stuff

and | May 4, 2020 @ 4:31 PM
The bars will be empty this Cinco de Mayo, but the good news is there are several celebrities who would love to sell you a bottle of their own personal tequila! Whether you're drinking alone or with a quarantine buddy, here are 17 stars with tequila brands who will be toasting to themselves this year.
The Rock Teremana Tequila
YouTube
Star(s): Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Brand: Teremana
George Clooney and Randy Gerber
YouTube
Star(s): George Clooney and Rande Gerber Brand: Casamigos
Aaron Paul Bryan Cranston
Getty
Star(s): Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Brand: Dos Hombres
Adam Levine and Sammy Hagar
Getty
Star(s): Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine Brand: Santo Mezquila
Prospero Spirits
Star(s): Rita Ora Brand: Prospero
E. Cuarenta on Facebook
Star(s): E-40 Brand: E. Cuarenta
Getty
Star(s): AC/DC Brand: Thunderstruck
Toby Keith
Getty
Star(s): Toby Keith Brand: Wild Shot 
Justin Timberlake Sauza 901
YouTube
Star(s): Justin Timberlake Brand: Sauza 901
Sean Combs
Getty
Star(s): Sean Combs Brand: DeLeón
Carlos Santana
YouTube
Star(s): Carlos Santana Brand: Casa Nobles
Chris Noth
Fox News
Star(s): Chris Noth Brand: Ambhar Tequila
Rammstein
Getty
Star(s): Rammstein Brand: Rammstein 
Charlie Sheen
Getty
Star(s): Charlie Sheen Brand: Don Sueños
Cincoro Tequila Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan with Mark Smith via Getty Images
Star(s): Michael Jordan Brand: Cincoro
Nick Jonas villa one
Getty
Star(s): Nick Jonas and John Varvatos Brand: Villa One
Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind
Getty
Star(s): Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins Brand: SUMMERGODS
