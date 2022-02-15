‘1883’ Renewed at Paramount+, Follow-up Series ‘1932’ Ordered

Paramount+ announced during the ViacomCBS investor meeting on Tuesday that smash hit “1883,” the prequel to Taylor Sheridan’s western series “Yellowstone,” has been renewed for a second season. And the Dutton family saga is getting another spinoff, “1932,” which will be set during the tumultuous era of westward expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind ‘1883’ have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at ViacomCBS Streaming. “Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of ‘Yellowstone’ further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”

“While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of ViacomCBS’ differentiated model,” added Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with ‘1883’ while expanding ‘Yellowstone,’ and with ‘1932’ we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe.”

“Taylor Sheridan has put roots down for the Dutton Family tree that stand strong and tall, with many branches that continue to engage record-breaking audiences,” said executive producer David C. Glasser. “It is awe-inspiring to work with Taylor, ViacomCBS and the entire team on this universe.”

“1883” stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert. It airs exclusively on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly on Sundays.

No cast or premiere date has been announced yet for “1932.”

“1883” is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari and by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.