In the official trailer for Paramount+ new series “1923,” Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren warn their enemies what happens when they are crossed as they are pulled into a greedy ranch war over Montana land.

Viewers will settle deeper into the Dutton family history in “1923,” as the show shares the origin story of the Duttons, a family of six generations of homesteaders, who control the large and powerful Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana and whose narratives were first introduced in the hit Paramount+ drama “Yellowstone.”

The official trailer will make its debut during Sunday night’s episode of “Yellowstone,” with the series set to debut on Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 18.

“‘1923,’ the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” reads the streamer’s description of the show.

Newcomers to the ranch include Darren Mann (“Animal Kingdom”), Michelle Randolph (“A Snow White Christmas”), James Badge Dale (“Hightown”), Marley Shelton (“Scream”), Brian Geraghty (“Big Sky”), Aminah Nieves (“Blueberry”) and Jerome Flynn (“Game of Thrones”).

“1923” comes from the mind of Taylor Sheridan, who also co-created “Yellowstone.” The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.