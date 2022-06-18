2 Actors on Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’ Dead in Mexico Car Crash, 6 More Cast or Crew Injured

Two actors working on the Netflix series “The Chosen One” in Mexico were killed in a car crash on Thursday, while six more of the show’s cast or crew were also injured in the wreck.

Local media (via The Associated Press) reported Thursday that a van they were riding in near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula flipped and ran off the road in a desert area. The crew had been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area.

The AP confirmed Friday via the Baja California Department of Culture that the two individuals killed in the crash were identified as Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar. The other names were not released.

Filming began on the series in April. The AP adds that according to casting calls the series is being taped by an independent production company.

TheWrap has reached out to a Netflix rep for comment on the accident.

“The Chosen World” is a series based on a comic book series by Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross. The series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns that he is the reincarnation of Jesus Christ and has been granted with Biblical powers. Netflix acquired Millarworld in 2017 and in 2021 released the TV project “Jupiter’s Legacy.”