Sunset Boulevard/Corbis
Marilyn Monroe died far too young in 1962 but her influence on fashion and style has never lessened, even on the occasion of what would have been her 91st birthday. Whether it's in a music video, on the red carpet, on a magazine cover or everyday style, countless stars have copped the iconic actress' signature look.
YouTube
Madonna • Madonna is arguably just as big an icon as Marilyn Monroe -- in her own way, of course. But even Madge replicated looks from the Hollywood legend. The most recognizable, perhaps, is in the music video for her hit song "Material Girl," where Madonna copies Monroe's iconic performance of "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend" from the 1953 film "Gentlemen Prefer Blonds"
Dolce and Gabbana
Scarlett Johansson • As the face of Dolce and Gabbana's 2009 cosmetics campaign, Johansson replicated Monroe's signature blond locks and bold red lip for the fashion house.
Weinstein Company
Michelle Williams • Williams transformed into the icon for her role as Monroe in the 2011 movie "My Week With Marilyn."
Getty
Mariah Carey • The "Dreamlover" has long said that Monroe is her beauty icon and over the years, Carey has clearly taken inspiration from some of Monroe's iconic outfits. Here she is channeling the look from "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."
Guess
Anna Nicole Smith •
Smith lived in Monroe's house
and claimed to have seen her ghost roaming the halls. She posed in several photoshoots looking like Monroe. Here she's pictured in a campaign for Guess channeling the iconic actress.
New York Magazine
Lindsay Lohan • In 2008, Lohan recreated the famous last photoshoot of Marilyn Monroe, known as "The Last Sitting" and photographed by Bert Stern. For the cover of New York Magazine, Stern and Lohan came together to reimagine the shoot with Monroe.
Getty
Gwen Stefani • Stefani is recognizable for her platinum blonde hair, and she often rocks the bright red lip, too, just like Monroe.
Getty
Christina Aguilera • Aguilera is another singer who copies Monroe's signature look in her day-to-day style, with platinum hair and red lips. She's done several photoshoots mimicking the icon.
Getty
Lady Gaga •
In 2011, Lady Gaga posted this tribute to Monroe on Twitter
, saying "#HappyBirthdayMarilyn They'll never take our blonde hair and lipstick."
George Magazine
Drew Barrymore •
In 1996, Barrymore posed on the cover
of George magazine in the look Monroe made infamous when she sang "Happy birthday, Mr. President" to JFK during a 1962 Democratic Party fundraiser.
Vogue
Rihanna •
Riri's song "Love Without Tragedy" gives a shout-out to Marilyn: "Red lipstick, rose petals, heart break/I was his Marilyn Monroe." She posted this throwback on Instagram
, channeling Monroe with short blonde hair.
Guess
Amber Heard • Heard has channeled the icon several times. One of her most notable Monroe-copycat sessions was for this 2011 Guess campaign.
Getty
Paris Hilton • Hilton dressed as Monroe for the launch of her fragrance, "Tease," in 2010.
ProSieben
Katy Perry •
Perry starred in a German commercial
in 2010 set to her single "Teenage Dream." The spot clearly drew inspiration from one of Monroe's most famous scenes in the 1955 film "The Seven Year itch,"
Max Factor
Candice Swanepoel • Model Candice Swanepoel transformed into the classic Hollywood star for Max Factor in 2015.
Diyah Pera - © 2001 by Monarchy Enterprises
Angelina Jolie • In the 2002 movie "Life or Something Like It," Jolie is almost a mirror image of Monroe, even posing the same.
YouTube
Debbie Harry • Vanity Fair
once called her a "New Wave Marilyn Monroe for the 70s and 80s." And with the short blonde hair and stardom, Harry definitely channels the Hollywood legend.
Ellen Von Unwerth for Vogue Brazil
Kim Kardashian • For a Vogue Brazil cover, Kardashian posed in Monroe's signature platinum 'do and classic look.
Universal Pictures International
Penelope Cruz • In the 2009 movie "Broken Embraces," Cruz dons a short, curly blonde wig in the signature style of Monroe.
Getty
Nicki Minaj • Like Rihanna, Minaj has given tribute to Monroe in her music. Her song "Marilyn Monroe" from her album "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded" begins "I can be selfish/Yeah, so impatient/Sometimes I feel like Marilyn Monroe."