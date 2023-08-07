2016 Trump Staffer Impregnated by Boss Takes Elon Musk Up on Legal Aid Offer

A former staffer for Donald Trump is trying to take up Elon Musk on his offer to pay the legal bills of anyone who was “unfairly treated” by their employer due to their activity on X. Arlene “A.J.” Delgado laid out the story of her boss on the 2016 campaign, then-Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller, who both she and Miller have said impregnated her.

According to Delgado, she informed the campaign and asked for help, but it led to her being “frozen out” while her supervisor was promoted. Delgado was retaliated against, she said, and was also sued for $1.5 million 10 days after she gave birth in July 2017.

The cause was that she had allegedly violated her nondisclosure agreement by disclosing that she was pregnant, according to Delgado.

Perfect! In 2016, when my married supervisor at work got me pregnant, I informed the employer and asked for help, yet the supervisor was nevertheless promoted whereas I was frozen out. I took to Twitter to protest what was happening.

The employer retaliated against me for this… https://t.co/QY29M6TaQM — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 6, 2023

The legal bill offer is part of the X brand’s continued shift toward a laissez-faire, no restrictions on what people can say about one another attitude.

Delgado shared additional posts to show that she was being sued for what she posted on Twitter, as well as the $1.5 million amount she was sued for.

Here you go, @ElonMusk. Because it's hard to believe the Trump Campaign would sue a woman, especially one who had just given birth, for $1.5 million over Twitter posts, claiming her pregnancy was confidential, but here it is. pic.twitter.com/BcXzqxtlsH — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 6, 2023

Delgado finished her thread by stating that former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer sat for a deposition last month in which he cited her Twitter posts as the reason she didn’t receive a job with the Trump White House.

Her pinned post on X remains this 2019 Mediaite story, which lays out Miller’s admissions to hiring prostitutes both before and after the time he impregnated Delgado. Miller and Delgado ended their relationship several weeks after the 2016 election.

Delgado first discussed her affair with the married Miller at length in a 2017 interview with The Atlantic.

Delgado, who initially rose to prominence as a conservative writer and commentator, has also said that she’ll be releasing a book and a podcast.

It remains to be seen whether Musk and his company will make good on the offer to pay Delgado’s legal fees.