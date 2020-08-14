2020 ‘Billboard Music Awards’ Sets New Date for This Fall

The show was originally planned to take place live from Las Vegas prior to the pandemic. Details on the rescheduled show’s location and plans for how production will proceed in light of new health and safety procedures will be announced at a later date.
Nominees and winners of the “Billboard Music Awards” are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, which is tracked by Billboard and its data partners including Nielsen Music/MRC Data, according to NBC.
The announcement comes as anticipation ramps up for this year’s MTV “VMAs” on Aug. 30, which are taking place live and in-person at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Host Keke Palmer will be there, along with an unknown number of nominees and performers, but will have a limited capacity or no audience present. Performers include Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, J Balvin, BTS, Roddy Ricch, CNCO and Maluma, with some set to be spread out across New York’s five boroughs rather than all in-person.
Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Here’s when 40 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
