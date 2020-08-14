Go Pro Today

2020 ‘Billboard Music Awards’ Sets New Date for This Fall

Kelly Clarkson will still host after show was postponed from its original April date

| August 14, 2020 @ 10:00 AM
Kelly Clarkson

Photo Credit: Joseph Cultice, NBC

A new date has been set for the 2020 “Billboard Music Awards.”

After the original April 29 date had to be postponed due to the coronavirus, NBC and dick clark productions have rescheduled the show for Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

As previously announced, Kelly Clarkson will return as host for the third year in a row.

Also Read: Keke Palmer to Host 2020 MTV VMAs - Watch Her Rap With Herself as True Jackson, Who's Now a CEO (Video)

The show was originally planned to take place live from Las Vegas prior to the pandemic. Details on the rescheduled show’s location and plans for how production will proceed in light of new health and safety procedures will be announced at a later date.

Nominees and winners of the “Billboard Music Awards” are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, which is tracked by Billboard and its data partners including Nielsen Music/MRC Data, according to NBC.

The announcement comes as anticipation ramps up for this year’s MTV “VMAs” on Aug. 30, which are taking place live and in-person at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Host Keke Palmer will be there, along with an unknown number of nominees and performers, but will have a limited capacity or no audience present. Performers include Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, J Balvin, BTS, Roddy Ricch, CNCO and Maluma, with some set to be spread out across New York’s five boroughs rather than all in-person.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Coroner The CW
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Kaitlyn Dever Getty
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • NEXT Fox
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • The Undoing HBO
  • Animaniacs Hulu
1 of 41

Here’s when 40 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS