2020 ‘Billboard Music Awards’ Sets New Date for This Fall

A new date has been set for the 2020 “Billboard Music Awards.”

After the original April 29 date had to be postponed due to the coronavirus, NBC and dick clark productions have rescheduled the show for Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

As previously announced, Kelly Clarkson will return as host for the third year in a row.

The show was originally planned to take place live from Las Vegas prior to the pandemic. Details on the rescheduled show’s location and plans for how production will proceed in light of new health and safety procedures will be announced at a later date.

Nominees and winners of the “Billboard Music Awards” are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, which is tracked by Billboard and its data partners including Nielsen Music/MRC Data, according to NBC.

The announcement comes as anticipation ramps up for this year’s MTV “VMAs” on Aug. 30, which are taking place live and in-person at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Host Keke Palmer will be there, along with an unknown number of nominees and performers, but will have a limited capacity or no audience present. Performers include Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, J Balvin, BTS, Roddy Ricch, CNCO and Maluma, with some set to be spread out across New York’s five boroughs rather than all in-person.