2020 Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals May Be Delayed or Canceled Due to Coronavirus Worries

Organizers will make decision this week, Billboard reports

| March 9, 2020 @ 11:17 PM Last Updated: March 9, 2020 @ 11:19 PM
2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

Photo credit: Getty Images

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus have already disrupted some of the biggest events in entertainment, and the year’s biggest music festivals might be next.

Billboard reported Monday that the promoter behind the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals may postpone the 2020 events by as much as six months in order to avoid the current outbreak that so far shows no signs of abating. If the events cannot be postponed, they will likely be canceled.

According to Billboard, Goldenvoice is considering moving the two-weekend Coachella festival from April 10-12 and April 17-19, to the weekends of October 9 and October 16. Likewise, Stagecoach 2020, currently scheduled April 24-26, may be moved to the weekend of October 23.

Also Read: Coronavirus: The Canceled Events in Tech, Media, Politics and Entertainment (Updating)

No decision has been made yet, Billboard reports, but Goldenvoice will know within the next two days. The promoter began talks with Indio, California officials (where the festivals are held) about the matter on Sunday after the first cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Riverside County. As of Monday, the county has six confirmed cases.

The problem is that the two festivals are massive, multi-day undertakings involving dozens of artists, which presents serious logistic and contractual problems if they are rescheduled. If the majority of headlining artists are unable to reschedule, the 2020 festivals will likely be canceled entirely.

Representatives for Goldenvoice did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TheWrap.

The possibility of Coachella and Stagecoach being canceled outright comes just 3 days after the 2020 South by Southwest festival in Austin was canceled. See more of the events that have been impacted by the spread of coronavirus here.

