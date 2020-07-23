Leslie Jones to Host Emmy Nominations – Here’s How to Watch Tuesday’s Event

Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany will also present during livestream

| July 23, 2020 @ 3:02 PM Last Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 3:06 PM

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Leslie Jones will host the 72nd Emmy nominations on Tuesday, July 28, the Television Academy announced Thursday.

The “SNL” alum turned “Supermarket Sweep” host be joined by presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany for a virtual ceremony, which is replacing the physical one due to social gathering and production restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The nominations will be announced beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET on the official Emmys website.

Also Read: Reginald Hudlin Joins Jimmy Kimmel as Executive Producer on 2020 Emmys

“Television has played an integral role in navigating these unprecedented times and has brought us together as we remain apart,” Frank Scherma, Television Academy chairman and CEO, said in a statementif. “We are honored to have these groundbreaking actors, producers and comedians announce this year’s Emmy nominees–whose extraordinary work has been vital to the evolution of the television landscape this season.”

Nomination round voting ended on July 13. Final-Round online voting will open Friday, August 21 at 9 a.m. PT.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer for television’s biggest night. The awards show will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20, from 8-11:00 p.m. ET and 5-8 p.m. PT on ABC.

Come back to TheWrap for continuing coverage of the 72nd Emmy Awards.

10 Stars Who Just Need an Emmy to EGOT, From Elton John to Stephen Sondheim (Photos)

  • elton john stephen sondheim egot
  • elton john new england patriots super bowl 51
  • stephen sondheim
  • Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  • alan menken
  • henry fonda
  • oscar hammerstein ii
  • alan jay lerner
  • frank loesser
  • jule styne
1 of 10

A select group of entertainers can round out their trophy cases with a competitive win from the Television Academy

The EGOT -- an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony -- is among the greatest and most elusive honors in entertainment. These stars are (or were) close to achieving it.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS