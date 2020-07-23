Leslie Jones will host the 72nd Emmy nominations on Tuesday, July 28, the Television Academy announced Thursday.

The “SNL” alum turned “Supermarket Sweep” host be joined by presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany for a virtual ceremony, which is replacing the physical one due to social gathering and production restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The nominations will be announced beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET on the official Emmys website.

“Television has played an integral role in navigating these unprecedented times and has brought us together as we remain apart,” Frank Scherma, Television Academy chairman and CEO, said in a statementif. “We are honored to have these groundbreaking actors, producers and comedians announce this year’s Emmy nominees–whose extraordinary work has been vital to the evolution of the television landscape this season.”

Nomination round voting ended on July 13. Final-Round online voting will open Friday, August 21 at 9 a.m. PT.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer for television’s biggest night. The awards show will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20, from 8-11:00 p.m. ET and 5-8 p.m. PT on ABC.

