2020 Olympics Will Be Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Senior IOC Member Says

Dick Pound tells USA Today that “postponement has been decided” but unclear on new date for Tokyo Games

| March 23, 2020 @ 10:58 AM Last Updated: March 23, 2020 @ 11:00 AM
Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus

Carl Court/Getty Images

Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympic Committee, says the organization has already decided that the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in an interview with USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” The IOC has not officially announced the postponement of the Games, but said on Sunday that it will formally decide that in four weeks time.

Two countries — Canada and Australia — have formally pulled out of the Games if they were to be held as scheduled, which is set for July 24. The Olympics have been canceled only three times in its existence: 1916, 1940 and 1944. All three of those were because of World Wars.

Also Read: How NBCUniversal's Summer Launch of Peacock Could Be Hobbled if Olympics Are Canceled

NBCUniversal, which airs the games in the U.S., was pegging the nationwide launch of its upcoming streaming service Peacock to coincide with the Olympics; after a soft launch to Comcast subscribers in April, Peacock becomes available to everyone in the U.S. on July  15.

NBCU was banking on the Olympics to draw in potential subscribers, both by airing certain events on Peacock, as well as using the massive platform the Olympics provides as a marketing tool. The 2016 Rio Games averaged nearly 26 million viewers in primetime. Peacock will have live coverage of the opening and closing ceremonies as well as three daily shows.

NBC Sports had already secured a record $1.25 billion in ad sales. The 2020 Games are the last under the $4.38 billion rights deal the NBC signed with the IOC; NBC is paying more than $1 billion just for these Games alone.

20 Movies With Extremely Happy Endings to Make You Forget All About Coronavirus (Photos)

  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Main Image
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Babe
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Back to the Future
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Bridesmaids
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Bring It On
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Chef
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Fast and Furious 5
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Homeward Bound
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Mama Mia Here We Go Again
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Pitch Perfect 3
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Popstar Never Stop Never Stopping
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings The Princess Bride
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings To All the Boys I've Loved Before
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Trolls
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
1 of 21

Self-quarantine more like self-quarantastic

Hey, uh, are you all OK? Because we know it's not a relaxing time, what with the ever-worsening coronavirus pandemic and everything being locked down. But if we're gonna make it through... however long of isolating at home with our sanity intact, we need to stay positive. And we have just the thing for that! Just watch one of these movies with extremely happy endings, every single one guaranteed to leave you feeling so upbeat and genuinely awesome that you'll forget all about covid-19. Coronavirus, schmoronavirus, we say!

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue