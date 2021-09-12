2021 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Day 2 (Updating Live)

The second of three Creative Arts Emmy Awards shows is underway. If you think three is a lot of shows to celebrate the television industry’s (mostly) below-the-line workers, 2020 had FIVE Creative Arts Emmys shows.

TheWrap is updating this post with Sunday’s winners in real time. Find Saturday’s winners here.

The second Sunday show, the final one of the two-day 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, begins at 5 p.m. PT. That’s the presentation that has most of the mainstream categories that don’t fit in next week’s Primetime Emmys.

None of this weekend’s three Creative Arts shows are being televised. Next Saturday, a highlights show of sorts will air on FXX starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The *real* Emmys, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, air live next Sunday, Sept. 19, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Here is the complete list of Emmy nominees for that show.

Below are all this today’s categories, broken down by presentation and in alphabetical order (for now).

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

“76 Days” • Pluto • 76 Days LLC, MTV Documentary Films

Produced by Hao Wu

Produced by Jean Tsien

Outstanding Animated Program

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” • VH1 • World of Wonder

Casting by Goloka Bolte

Casting by Ethan Petersen

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

“Big Mouth” • “A Very Special 9/11 Episode” • Netflix • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

“David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet” • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Gavin Thurston, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

“Life Below Zero” • Series Body Of Work • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Danny Day, Director of Photography

John Griber, Director of Photography

Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Ben Mullin, Director of Photography

Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography

David Lovejoy, Director of Photography

Brian Bitterfeld, Camera

Tom Day, Camera

Jeffrey Alexander, Camera

Josh Fisch, Camera

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

“Dick Johnson Is Dead” • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film

Directed by Kirsten Johnson

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” • “Gettin’ Lucky” • VH1 • World of Wonder

Directed by Nick Murray

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Secrets Of The Whales

Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“Boys State” • Apple TV+ • Apple / A24 / Concordia Studio / Mile End Films

Davis Guggenheim, Executive Producer

Laurene Powell Jobs, Executive Producer

Jonathan Silberberg, Executive Producer

Nicole Stott, Executive Producer

Shannon Dill, Co-Executive Producer

Amanda McBaine, Producer

Jesse Moss, Producer

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” • VH1 • World of Wonder

RuPaul, Host

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

“Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Stanley Tucci, Executive Producer/Host

Adam Hawkins, Executive Producer

Eve Kay, Executive Producer

Amy Entelis, Executive Producer

Lyle Gamm, Executive Producer

Jon Adler, Supervising Producer

Molly Harrington, Supervising Producer

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” • “Plague of Madness”

Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

David Krentz, Storyboard Artist

“Love, Death + Robots” • “Ice”

Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Robert Valley, Production Designer

“Love, Death + Robots” • “Ice”

Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Patricio Betteo, Background Artist

“Love, Death + Robots” • “All Through the House”

Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Dan Gill, Stop Motion Animator

“Love, Death + Robots” • “Automated Customer Service”

Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer

“The Simpsons” • “Wad Goals”

Fox • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation

Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet” • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Steven Price, Composer

Outstanding Narrator

“Lincoln: Divided We Stand” • “The Dogs Of War” • CNN • CNN Original Series, Glass Entertainment Group

Sterling K. Brown, Narrator

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

“The Social Dilemma” • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

Davis Coombe, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” • “Condragulations” • VH1 • World of Wonder

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor

Paul Cross, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor

Michael Roha, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

“Life Below Zero” • “The Other Side” • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Tony Diaz, Editor

Matt Edwards, Additional Editor

Jennifer Nelson, Additional Editor

Eric Michael Schrader, Additional Editor

Michael Swingler, Additional Editor

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

“Love, Death + Robots” (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

“Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man” • YouTube • An Emmanuel Acho Production

Emmanuel Acho, Executive Producer

Morolake Akinosun, Producer

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor

Pascal Garneau, Sound Effects Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

“David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet” • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Queer Eye” • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

David Collins, Executive Producer

Michael Williams, Executive Producer

Rob Eric, Executive Producer

Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer

Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer

Rachelle Mendez, Executive Producer

Mark Bracero, Executive Producer

Adam Sher, Executive Producer

David George, Executive Producer

David Eilenberg, Executive Producer

Bernard Parham Jr., Producer

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked” • VH1 • World of Wonder

Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer

Randy Barbato, Executive Producer

Tom Campbell, Executive Producer

RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer

San Heng, Executive Producer

Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer

Steven Corfe, Executive Producer

Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer

Kenneth Leslie, Co-Executive Producer

Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer

Jen Passovoy, Supervising Producer

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

“The Social Dilemma” • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

Written by Vickie Curtis

Written by Davis Coombe

Written by Jeff Orlowski

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Outstanding Commercial

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Outstanding Music Composition for aLimited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Direction

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special