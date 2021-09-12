2021 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Day 2 (Updating Live)

The second of three Creative Arts Emmy Awards shows is underway. If you think three is a lot of shows to celebrate the television industry’s (mostly) below-the-line workers, 2020 had FIVE Creative Arts Emmys shows.
The second Sunday show, the final one of the two-day 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, begins at 5 p.m. PT. That’s the presentation that has most of the mainstream categories that don’t fit in next week’s Primetime Emmys.
None of this weekend’s three Creative Arts shows are being televised. Next Saturday, a highlights show of sorts will air on FXX starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
The *real* Emmys, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, air live next Sunday, Sept. 19, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Here is the complete list of Emmy nominees for that show.
Below are all this today’s categories, broken down by presentation and in alphabetical order (for now).
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
“76 Days” • Pluto • 76 Days LLC, MTV Documentary Films
Produced by Hao Wu
Produced by Jean Tsien
Outstanding Animated Program
“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” • VH1 • World of Wonder
Casting by Goloka Bolte
Casting by Ethan Petersen
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
“Big Mouth” • “A Very Special 9/11 Episode” • Netflix • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
“David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet” • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix
Gavin Thurston, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
“Life Below Zero” • Series Body Of Work • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
Danny Day, Director of Photography
John Griber, Director of Photography
Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography
Ben Mullin, Director of Photography
Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography
David Lovejoy, Director of Photography
Brian Bitterfeld, Camera
Tom Day, Camera
Jeffrey Alexander, Camera
Josh Fisch, Camera
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
“Dick Johnson Is Dead” • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film
Directed by Kirsten Johnson
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” • “Gettin’ Lucky” • VH1 • World of Wonder
Directed by Nick Murray
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Secrets Of The Whales
Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
“Boys State” • Apple TV+ • Apple / A24 / Concordia Studio / Mile End Films
Davis Guggenheim, Executive Producer
Laurene Powell Jobs, Executive Producer
Jonathan Silberberg, Executive Producer
Nicole Stott, Executive Producer
Shannon Dill, Co-Executive Producer
Amanda McBaine, Producer
Jesse Moss, Producer
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” • VH1 • World of Wonder
RuPaul, Host
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
“Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Stanley Tucci, Executive Producer/Host
Adam Hawkins, Executive Producer
Eve Kay, Executive Producer
Amy Entelis, Executive Producer
Lyle Gamm, Executive Producer
Jon Adler, Supervising Producer
Molly Harrington, Supervising Producer
Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation
“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” • “Plague of Madness”
Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
David Krentz, Storyboard Artist
“Love, Death + Robots” • “Ice”
Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Robert Valley, Production Designer
“Love, Death + Robots” • “Ice”
Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Patricio Betteo, Background Artist
“Love, Death + Robots” • “All Through the House”
Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Dan Gill, Stop Motion Animator
“Love, Death + Robots” • “Automated Customer Service”
Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer
“The Simpsons” • “Wad Goals”
Fox • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation
Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
“David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet” • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix
Steven Price, Composer
Outstanding Narrator
“Lincoln: Divided We Stand” • “The Dogs Of War” • CNN • CNN Original Series, Glass Entertainment Group
Sterling K. Brown, Narrator
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
“The Social Dilemma” • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix
Davis Coombe, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” • “Condragulations” • VH1 • World of Wonder
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
“Life Below Zero” • “The Other Side” • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
Tony Diaz, Editor
Matt Edwards, Additional Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Additional Editor
Eric Michael Schrader, Additional Editor
Michael Swingler, Additional Editor
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
“Love, Death + Robots” (Netflix)
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
“Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man” • YouTube • An Emmanuel Acho Production
Emmanuel Acho, Executive Producer
Morolake Akinosun, Producer
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs
Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor
Pascal Garneau, Sound Effects Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
“David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet” • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix
Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
“Queer Eye” • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
David Collins, Executive Producer
Michael Williams, Executive Producer
Rob Eric, Executive Producer
Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer
Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer
Rachelle Mendez, Executive Producer
Mark Bracero, Executive Producer
Adam Sher, Executive Producer
David George, Executive Producer
David Eilenberg, Executive Producer
Bernard Parham Jr., Producer
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
“RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked” • VH1 • World of Wonder
Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer
Randy Barbato, Executive Producer
Tom Campbell, Executive Producer
RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer
San Heng, Executive Producer
Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer
Steven Corfe, Executive Producer
Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer
Kenneth Leslie, Co-Executive Producer
Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer
Jen Passovoy, Supervising Producer
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
“The Social Dilemma” • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix
Written by Vickie Curtis
Written by Davis Coombe
Written by Jeff Orlowski
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Outstanding Commercial
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
Outstanding Music Composition for aLimited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Outstanding Music Direction
Outstanding Music Supervision
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
Outstanding Television Movie
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special