Beyoncé leads all artists for the 2021 Grammy nominations, snagging nine nominations total, followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift each earning six.

Beyoncé’s nine Grammy nominations — including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Black Parade,” as well as another Record of the Year nomination she shares with Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage” — makes her the most-nominated female artist of all time. Her 79 career Grammy nominations tie her with Paul McCartney, and she trails only Jay-Z (who also received three nominations this year) and Quincy Jones, who each have 80 for the all-time record.

Brittany Howard, the Alabama Shakes singer who went solo this year, nabbed the next most nominations with five. And with four nominations apiece were John Beasley, Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, David Frost and Megan Thee Stallion and Phoebe Bridgers, both of whom are first-time nominees and are up for Best New Artist.

Also Read: Trevor Noah to Host 2021 Grammy Awards

The nominees in the Album of the Year category include Jhené Aiko’s “Chilombo,” the self-titled album from Black Pumas, Coldplay’s “Everyday Life,” Jacob Collier’s “Djesse Vol. 3,” Haim’s “Women In Music Pt. III,” Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia,” Post Malone’s “Hollywood Bleeding” and Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.”

In addition to Beyoncé’s two nods in the Record of the Year category for “Black Parade” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage”, also nominated were Black Pumas for “Colors,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch for “Rockstar,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” and Post Malone’s “Circles.”

Among other highlights of the nominees, Beyoncé was for the first time nominated in the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories. She also scored nods for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” and Best Music Film for “Black Is King.” Beyoncé currently has 24 Grammys, and if she wins at least four of her nine nominations this year, she will have more wins than any other female artist. If she wins eight of the nine, she can claim the title of most-ever Grammy wins.

Also Read: 26 Stars Who Only Need a Grammy to EGOT, From Liza Minnelli to Al Pacino (Photos)

Taylor Swift’s six nods brings her total up to 41 career Grammy nominations, and she’s now the seventh most nominated female artist in Grammy history. But she could also set another record: If her album “Folklore” wins Album of the Year, she’ll be the only female solo artist to win the category three times.

In the always fun Best Spoken Word Album category, Ken Jennings was nominated for his audio book “Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…,” alongside Rachel Maddow for “Blowout,” Ronan Farrow for “Catch and Kill,” Meryl Streep for a reading of “Charlotte’s Web” and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea for his memoir “Acid for the Children.”

And two separate categories this year notably featured nominees that were entirely female performers or female-led groups: Best Rock Performance and Best Country Album.

Also Read: Helen Reddy, 'I Am Woman' Singer, Dies at 78

Even with the coronavirus pandemic putting the touring industry on hold, the Academy received a record 23,207 entries for a single year.

Recording Academy chair and interim president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. announced the Grammy nominations this morning alongside Pepe Aguilar, Yemi Alade, Nicola Benedetti, Lauren Daigle, Mickey Guyton, Imogen Heap, Dua Lipa, Sharon Osbourne and “CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King.

“This has been a tough year for our industry but I have witnessed, day after day, the incredible resiliency of the music community,” Mason Jr. said in a statement. “This year’s nominated recordings are proof that the creative spirit continues to be alive and well, and our nominees are a testament to the passion and perseverance that our community embodies. I’m endlessly amazed that so many music creators continue to use their craft to tell important stories, providing a dynamic soundtrack that both directly impacts and reflects our culture. I truly believe in the power of music, and the 63rd Grammys will be an opportunity to help us unite, uplift and inspire.”

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will host the 63rd Annual Grammys, which will air on CBS on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET. Check out a list of the nominees in the major categories below, and visit grammy.com for a full list of nominees across all 30 fields and 83 categories.

Record Of The Year :

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Song Of The Year :

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Album Of The Year :

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) – Black Pumas

Everyday Life — Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III – Haim

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

Folklore – Taylor Swift

Best New Artist :

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance :

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album :

Changes – Justin Bieber

Chromatica — Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Fine Line – Harry Styles

Folklore – Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Album :

Kick I — Arca

Planet’s Mad — Baauer

Energy – Disclosure

Bubba — Kaytranada

Good Faith — Madeon

Best Rock Performance :

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple

“Not” — Big Thief

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” — HAIM

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

Best Progressive R&B Album :

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings – Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is – Thundercat

Best Rap Performance :

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

Best Country Album :

Lady Like — Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record — Brandy Clark

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Nightfall — Little Big Town

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Best Jazz Vocal Album :

Ona – Thana Alexa

Secrets Are The Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper – Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What’s The Hurry — Kenny Washington

Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album:

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa Para Dos — Kany García

Pausa — Ricky Martin

3:33 — Debi Nova

Best Americana Album :

Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms Of Surrender – Hiss Golden Messenger

World On The Ground – Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado — Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels – Lucinda Williams

Best Contemporary Blues Album :

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito

Live At The Paramount – Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice – G. Love

Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling – North Mississippi Allstars

Best Global Music Album :

FU Chronicles — Antibalas

Twice As Tall – Burna Boy

Agora – Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar – Tinariwen

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling) :

Acid For The Children: A Memoir – Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is… — Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth — Rachel Maddow

Catch And Kill — Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Best Music Film :

Beastie Boys Story – Beastie Boys

Black Is King — Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top

*Due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the nominations for the 63rd GRAMMYs for Best Immersive Audio Album will be announced next year in addition to (and separately from) the 64th GRAMMY nominations in the category.