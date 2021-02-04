Go Pro Today

How to Watch the 2021 SAG Awards Nominations Live

Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs will announce the nominees for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards via an Instagram Live on Thursday

| February 4, 2021 @ 7:38 AM Last Updated: February 4, 2021 @ 7:54 AM

Photo: SAG

Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs will announce the nominees for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards via an Instagram Live on Thursday at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.

You can watch the nominations via the SAG Instagram account here and Lily Collins’ account here.

The nominations will actually kick off at 7:50 a.m. PT/10:50 am ET with the nominations announcement for the Outstanding Action Performances by Television and Film ensembles by actors and SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin. SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris will make an introduction before the stunt honors are announced.

Also Read: Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson Ribbed for Flubbing Names of Golden Globe Nominees

The awards ceremony be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. They were pushed back a month from a shared March date with the Grammys.

SAG Awards Executive Producers are Kathy Connell, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner. The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment, Inc. and Hazy Mills Productions.

Related Content