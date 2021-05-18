The winners of the 25th annual Webby Awards will be announced Tuesday via a virtual ceremony. Jameela Jamil hosts the event starting at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. You can stream along here and listen to the show’s signature five-word acceptance speeches.

In a year when the coronavirus pandemic upended everyones’ lives, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s credible and factual information on COVID-19, disseminated across digital and social platforms, earned him the Person of the Year award.

Among the Hollywood set, Riz Ahmed and Andra Day won acting awards for “Sound of Metal” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” respectively. Ava DuVernay was named Film and Video Person of the Year in a period that saw the launch of her database of diverse below-the-line talent, ARRAY Crew. Dwayne Johnson, Pharrell Williams and Yara Shahidi also won special achievement awards for their online contributions.

Comedy Central was named Webby Media Company of the Year for earning the most honors across all Webby categories — 14 in total. “The Daily Show” won numerous awards in social media categories.

In a year that saw quarantined audiences turn to streaming services, HBO Max emerged the victor, winning the Webby Award for Entertainment, General Mobile & OTT Apps (Apps and Software); Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Streaming Service, Mobile & OTT App Features (Apps and Software); Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best User Experience, Mobile & OTT App Features (Apps and Software); and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Visual Design – Function, Mobile & OTT App Features (Apps and Software).

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) selects the Webby winners, while the People’s Voice awards are voted on by the public.

“This past year, the Internet kept us together when the only option was being apart,” Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards, said. “Our connection has been everything, and our 2021 winners are a testament to this. They have entertained us, helped us uplift one another, explained complex issues affecting our world and inspired global movements.”

Two such recognized movements were the #StopAAPIHate and #JusticeForFloyd campaigns.

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the internet, including websites, video, advertising, media and PR, apps, mobile, social, podcasts, games and more. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. See the list of winners below.

Special Achievement winners:

Webby Person of the Year Winner Dr. Anthony Fauci for using digital and social media to reach the masses with credible and factual COVID-19 information.

Webby Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Gladys Brown West for developing the mathematical model that mapped Earth, laying the groundwork for the modern Global Positioning System (GPS), which has become instrumental in the daily lives of people worldwide. West stands out as a role model for young Black women everywhere who see their brilliance and the possibilities of their own dreams through her accomplishments.

Webby Film and Video Person of the Year Winner Ava DuVernay for continuing to be a force for good in the entertainment industry with the launch of ARRAY Crew, a database to diversify Hollywood’s below-the-line talent.

Webby Social Movement of The Year Winner Stop AAPI Hate (Manjusha Kulkarni, Cynthia Choi and Russell M. Jeung) for using the Internet to effectively track and respond to incidents of hate and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

Webby Best Actor Winner Riz Ahmed for his powerful work in the role of Ruben in the Amazon Prime film Sound of Metal.

Webby Best Actress Winner Andra Day for her incredible work in the Hulu biographical film The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Webby Special Achievement Winner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for his phenomenal use of social media to connect with people, provide inspiration and motivation to millions of followers globally, and serve fans with new and exclusive content. Johnson uses his platforms to amplify important social issues and his power of celebrity for the greater good.

Webby Special Achievement Winner Jimir Reece Davis, aka Amorphous for breaking the Internet through his self-released mash-ups and for injecting the Internet with much-needed positivity through his new single “Sunshine.”

Webby Special Achievement Winner Celeste Barber for using her online platform to create a safe, body-positive digital forum on social media.

Webby Special Achievement Winner José Andrés for using his platform, both online and off, to tackle food poverty and insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Webby Breakout of the Year Winner Among Us for serving as the Internet’s “it” game that has kept players around the world connected, while at a distance.

The inaugural Webby Anthem Award to Pharrell Williams for his groundbreaking endeavors working towards racial equity in education and entrepreneurship by empowering a new generation of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Motivation (S.T.E.A.M.M.) through his non-profit, YELLOW, as well as supporting Black and Latinx business owners through his newest non-profit, Black Ambition. The Webby Anthem Award is named after the first-ever Anthem Awards, a new venture from The Webbys which will launch this summer. The Anthem Awards will honor the breadth of mission-driven work across causes in an effort to amplify the voices that spark global change. For more information visit: anthemawards.com

The inaugural Webby Advocate of the Year to Yara Shahidi for her longstanding commitment to utilizing the Internet and her influence to vocalize issues that impact the Black community and BIPOC communities at large, and educate her audience about political issues and the voting process. This first-ever Advocate of the Year Award was selected by a committee chaired by the NAACP and IADAS and honors an individual who uses their online platform to amplify their commitment to social justice advocacy.

