Power Women Summit 2025: On the Scene With Regina Hall, Rhea Seehorn, Olivia Munn and More | Photos

TheWrap kicked off its annual Power Women Summit on Tuesday for a day filled with empowerment, thoughtful panels and genuine connection.
This year’s anticipated Summit was presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead and featured a sold-out mainstage discussion with “One Battle After Another” stars Chase Infiniti and Regina Hall; a keynote address from “Pluribus” star Rhea Seehorn and reproductive rights advocate Amanda Zurawski; an actress roundtable with Uzo Aduba, Natasha Rothwell, Olivia Munn and Karen Pittman — and so much more.
Hundreds of women from across the entertainment industry joined TheWrap at The Maybourne Beverly Hills in Los Angeles for the event as trailblazers from film, television, fashion, sports and media shared honest insights about their work, their leadership and the experiences that shaped their paths.
Breakout work sessions with attendees also kicked off work and education sessions focused on career growth, financial confidence, personal branding and storytelling, all fostering a meaningful space for collaboration, inspiration and empowerment.
Read on for a look at all the event’s highlights featuring the Summit’s A-list roster and its Hollywood industry attendees — and cheers to another great year!
Chase Infiniti, actress, “One Battle After Another,” Regina Hall, actress, “One Battle After Another” take the mainstage for PWS’ Spotlight Conversation.
Natasha Rothwell, Actress, “The White Lotus,” Karen Pittman, Actress, “The Morning Show,” Olivia Munn, Actress, “Your Friends & Neighbors,” and Uzo Aduba, Actress, “The Residence”
Guests sign in and register during breakfast at TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit.
Uzo Aduba, Actress, “The Residence” and Karen Pittman, Actress, “The Morning Show”
Attendees interact with the “Together We Bloom” activation at TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit.
Attendees interact with the “Together We Bloom” activation.
“Together We Bloom” activation
Guests making connection in front the networking wall.
Uzo Aduba, Actress, “The Residence” and Karen Pittman, Actress, “The Morning Show”
Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, Uzo Aduba, Actress, “The Residence”
Chase Infiniti, Actress, “One Battle After Another” wearing Zimmerman
Olivia Munn, Actress, “Your Friends & Neighbors”
Regina Hall, actress, “One Battle After Another”
Rhea Seehorn, actress, “Pluribus”
Uzo Aduba, Actress, “The Residence”
Judith Light, Actress, “All’s Fair”
Justine Lupe, Actress, “Nobody Wants This”
Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian and Author, Judith Light, Actress, “All’s Fair”
Constance Zimmer, Actress, Director and Advocate
Bronwyn Newport, Fashion Historian and TV Personality
Briana McElroy, Head of Worldwide Digital Marketing, Lionsgate Films
Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer, “Hacks”
Mimi Leder, Executive Producer, “The Morning Show”
Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Producer, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”
Diane Warren, Grammy Award-Winning Songwriter
Eden Kontesz, Singer, Songwriter and Actress
Sharon Farber, Film, TV and Concert Music Composer
Ravengriim, Creator and Fashion Influencer
Amanda Zurawski, Reproductive Rights Advocate
Michelle Khare, Creator and Host, “Challenge Accepted,” Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar, and Hannah Stocking, Actress, Comedian and Creator
Karen Pittman, Actress, “The Morning Show”
Jenny Han, Creator, Writer, Director, Showrunner and Executive Producer, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO, Geena Davis Institute
Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian and Author
Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar
Hannah Stocking, Actress, Comedian and Creator
Fara Taylor, Head of Brand, Wild State, Lina Polimeni, CMO, Consumer, Eli Lilly and Company, and Dr. Stacy Smith, Founder, USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative
Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO, Geena Davis Institute, Constance Zimmer, Actress, Director and Advocate, Regina Hall, Actress, “One Battle After Another”
Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, shares opening remarks during TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit.
Dr. Sara Elizabeth Ivanhoe, Office for Religious and Spiritual Life, Stanford University, speaks onstage during the “Sleep, Stress & Women’s Health: Breaking the Cycle” panel.
Guests attend TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit.
Rhea Seehorn, speaks onstage during the Power Women Summit’s keynote address.
Amanda Zurawski, Reproductive Rights Advocate, speaks onstage during the Power Women Summit’s keynote address.
Amanda Zurawski, Reproductive Rights Advocate, speaks onstage during the Power Women Summit’s keynote address.
Raquel Calhoun, TheWrap Reporter, Kathryn Busby, President, Starz Original Programming, Patina Miller, Actress, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and Toni Graphia, Executive Producer, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” speak onstage during the “Sensuality and Strength: Breaking the Mold in Female Storytelling presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead” panel.
Toni Graphia, Executive Producer, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” speaks onstage during the “Sensuality and Strength: Breaking the Mold in Female Storytelling presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead” panel.
Jo Ling Kent, Senior Business and Tech Correspondent, CBS News, Jenny Han, Creator, Writer, Director, Showrunner and Executive Producer, “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” speak onstage during the “Clips & Conversation: “The Summer I Turned Pretty” panel.
Jo Ling Kent, Senior Business and Tech Correspondent, CBS News, Jenny Han, Creator, Writer, Director, Showrunner and Executive Producer, “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” speak onstage during the “Clips & Conversation: “The Summer I Turned Pretty” panel.
The special exhibition honoring victims of 2025 California wild fires, “From Ashes to Rebirth”
Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, Fara Taylor, Head of Brand, Wild State, Lina Polimeni, CMO, Consumer, Eli Lilly and Company, and Dr. Stacy L. Smith, Founder, USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, speak during the “Changing the Narrative on Health in Storytelling presented by Eli Lilly and Company” panel.
Dr. Stacy L. Smith, Founder, USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, speaks during the “Changing the Narrative on Health in Storytelling presented by Eli Lilly and Company” panel.
Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, and Fara Taylor, Head of Brand, Wild State, speak during the “Changing the Narrative on Health in Storytelling presented by Eli Lilly and Company” panel.
Fara Taylor, Head of Brand, Wild State, and Lina Polimeni, CMO, Consumer, Eli Lilly and Company, speak during the “Changing the Narrative on Health in Storytelling presented by Eli Lilly and Company” panel.
Andi Ortiz, TheWrap Reporter, Karen Pittman, Actress, “The Morning Show,” Natasha Rothwell, Actress, “The White Lotus,” Olivia Munn, Actress, “Your Friends & Neighbors,” Uzo Aduba, Actress, “The Residence” speak onstage during the “Actress Roundtable” panel.
Guests at the Actress Roundtable
Karen Pittman, Actress, “The Morning Show,” Natasha Rothwell, Actress, “The White Lotus,” and Olivia Munn, Actress, “Your Friends & Neighbors” speak onstage during the “Actress Roundtable” panel.
Andi Ortiz, TheWrap Reporter, Karen Pittman, Actress, “The Morning Show,” Natasha Rothwell, Actress, “The White Lotus,” Olivia Munn, Actress, “Your Friends & Neighbors,” Uzo Aduba, Actress, “The Residence” speak onstage during the “Actress Roundtable” panel.
Natasha Rothwell, Actress, “The White Lotus,” and Olivia Munn, Actress, “Your Friends & Neighbors” during the “Actress Roundtable” panel.
General view of the Greenroom hosted by South Coast Plaza.
Prada Gift Bags in Green Room hosted by South Coast Plaza.
Karen Pittman stuns in TheWrap’s greenroom.
Uzo Aduba holds TheWrap magazine.
Natasha Rothwell enjoys looking through TheWrapBook.
Andi Ortiz, TheWrap Reporter, inside The Green Room hosted by South Coast Plaza.
Andi Ortiz and Natasha Rothwell inside the Green Room.
Rachel Gottlieb, Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management inside TheWrap’s Green Room.
Malika Andrews, Emmy Award-winning Host, ESPN’s “NBA Today,” “NBA Countdown” and “WNBA Countdown” inside the Green Room
Natasha Rothwell inside the Green Room hosted by South Coast Plaza
Kim Granito, CMO, AMC Networks, Suzanne Cole and Briana McElroy, SVP, Head of Worldwide Digital Marketing, Lionsgate inside the Green Room.
Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Global Head, Go-to-Market and Content Programming, Google TV and Rachel Gottlieb, Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management
Nicole Lapin, Founder, Money News Network in the Green Room
Taylor Price, Founder, Priceless Tay; Host, “Adult Money” & Gen Z Financial Expert.
Shayna Weber, Creative Executive, ISA
Eden Burke, Caylee Cowan, and Tristen Tarp
Felicity Wren, VP of Development, ISA
Rachel Goldberg, Director, “Agatha All Along,” “Gen V”
Nicole Lapin, Founder, Money News Network, Davida Lara, EVP, Payroll Services, Entertainment Partners, Kristina Royce, Co-Chair, Matrimonial & Family Law Practice Group, Blank Rome, Rachel Gottlieb, Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, and Taylor Price, Founder, Priceless Tay, Host, “Adult Money” and Gen Z Financial Expert speak onstage during the “Invest in Yourself: Building Financial Confidence” panel.
Nicole Lapin, Founder, Money News Network speaks onstage at the “Invest in Yourself: Building Financial Confidence” panel.
Davida Lara, EVP, Payroll Services, Entertainment Partners, Kristina Royce, Co-Chair, Matrimonial & Family Law Practice Group, Blank Rome, and Rachel Gottlieb, Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, speak onstage during the “Invest in Yourself: Building Financial Confidence” panel.
Kelsey Brosi, Stylist & Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC with Prada gift bag inside the Green Room.
Amanda Zurawski, Reproductive Rights Advocate wears a Mikimoto pearl necklace in the Green Room.
Dr. Sara Elizabeth Ivanhoe, Office for Religious & Spiritual Life, Stanford University, inside the Green Room hosted by South Coast Plaza
Mikimoto peal necklaces inside the Green Room.
Michelle Khare, Creator and Host, “Challenge Accepted”
Samantha Tan, Professional Race Car Driver and Team Owner
Betsy Beers, Creative Partner, Shondaland
Jenny Han, Creator, Writer, Director, Showrunner and Executive Producer, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
Yazmin Monet Watkins
Danielle Misher, Head of Global Theatrical Marketing, Sony Pictures Entertainment
Amy Leasca, EVP, Partner Management & Strategy, AMC Networks
Andrea Mara, Author and Associate Producer, “All Her Fault”
Nicole Lapin, Founder, Money News Network
Suzanne Cole, Kim Granito, CMO, AMC Networks, Ingke Purrmann, Co-Founder and CRO, JustWatch Media, Danielle Misher, Head of Global Theatrical Marketing, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Briana McElroy, SVP, Head of Worldwide Digital Marketing, Lionsgate and Andi Ortiz, Reporter, TheWrap, speak onstage at the “Ahead of the Curve: Women Shaping Entertainment Marketing” panel.
Suzanne Cole and Kim Granito speak at the “Ahead of the Curve: Women Shaping Entertainment Marketing” panel.
Danielle Misher, Head of Global Theatrical Marketing, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Briana McElroy, SVP, Head of Worldwide Digital Marketing, Lionsgate, and Andi Ortiz, Reporter, TheWrap, speak at the “Ahead of the Curve: Women Shaping Entertainment Marketing” panel.
Loree Seitz, reporter, TheWrap, Ali Krug, Producer, Kate Myers, Author, “Excavations” and Co-Executive Producer, “Dig,” and Andrea Mara, Author and Associate Producer, “All Her Fault,” speak at the “Bestseller to Binge-Worthy: Inside the Art of the Page-to-Screen Storytelling, presented by Peacock and the Universal Studio Group” panel.
Loree Seitz, reporter, TheWrap, and Ali Krug, Producer, speak at the “Bestseller to Binge-Worthy: Inside the Art of the Page-to-Screen Storytelling presented by Peacock and the Universal Studio Group” panel.
Loree Seitz speaks at the “Bestseller to Binge-Worthy: Inside the Art of the Page-to-Screen Storytelling presented by Peacock and the Universal Studio Group” panel.
Guests enjoy the Power Women Summit’s networking luncheon.
Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar, Hannah Stocking, actress, comedian and creator, and Michelle Khare, creator and host, “Challenge Accepted,” speak onstage during “The New Faces of Entertainment presented by Whalar” panel.
Hannah Stocking, actress, comedian and creator, and Michelle Khare, creator and host, “Challenge Accepted,” speak onstage during “The New Faces of Entertainment presented by Whalar” panel.
Michelle Khare, creator and host, “Challenge Accepted,” speaks onstage during “The New Faces of Entertainment presented by Whalar” panel.
Guest ask questions during “The New Faces of Entertainment presented by Whalar” panel.
Olivia Metzger, Partner & Co-Head, New York Office, 3 Arts Entertainment, Amy Leasca, EVP, Partner Management & Strategy, AMC Networks, Tana Nugent Jamieson, EVP & Co-Head, A+E Studios, Spring Aspers, President, Music, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group and Sharon Waxman, Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, speak at the “Exec Corner: Dealmakers, Deciders, Disruptors” panel.
Spring Aspers, President, Music, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group and Sharon Waxman, Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, speak at the “Exec Corner: Dealmakers, Deciders, Disruptors” panel.
Olivia Metzger, Partner & Co-Head, New York Office, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Amy Leasca, EVP, Partner Management & Strategy, AMC Networks, speak at the “Exec Corner: Dealmakers, Deciders, Disruptors” panel.
Rachel Goldberg, Director, “Agatha All Along,” “Gen V,” speaks with panelists at the “Mastering the Scene: Live Blocking With an AWD Icon” in collaboration with Alliance of Women Directors panel.
Rachel Goldberg, Director, “Agatha All Along,” “Gen V,” speaks with panelists at the “Mastering the Scene: Live Blocking With an AWD Icon” in collaboration with Alliance of Women Directors panel.
Lina Polimeni, CMO, Consumer, Eli Lilly and Company
Kim Granito, CMO, AMC Networks
Toni Graphia, Executive Producer, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood”
Desa Larkin-Boutté, Writer, Producer and Development Executive
Rachel Gottlieb, Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management
Kate Myers, Author, “Excavations” and Co-Executive Producer, “Dig”
Davida Lara, EVP, Payroll Services, Entertainment Partners
Jo Ling Kent, Senior Business and Tech Correspondent, CBS News
Raquel Calhoun, Reporter, TheWrap, Betsy Beers, Creative Partner, Shondaland, Justine Lupe, Actress, “Nobody Wants This,” Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Global Head, Go-to-Market and Content Programming, Google TV, Sara Rea, Founder and CEO, Firefly Studios and Former Head of Unscripted, Hello Sunshine, and Yahlin Chang, Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” speak onstage during the “Women Redefining the Future of TV” panel presented by Google TV.
Betsy Beers, Creative Partner, Shondaland, Justine Lupe, Actress, “Nobody Wants This,” and Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Global Head, Go-to-Market and Content Programming, Google TV, speak onstage during the “Women Redefining the Future of TV” panel presented by Google TV.
Guests at the “Women Redefining the Future of TV” panel, presented by Google TV
Sara Rea, Founder and CEO, Firefly Studios and Former Head of Unscripted, Hello Sunshine, and Yahlin Chang, Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” speak onstage during the “Women Redefining the Future of TV” panel, presented by Google TV.
Sharon Farber, Film, TV and Concert Music Composer, Eden Kontesz, Singer, Songwriter and Actress, and Diane Warren, Grammy Award-winning Songwriter perform “Dear Me” from Warren’s new documentary, “Diane Warren: Relentless.”
Bronwyn Newport, Fashion Historian and TV Personality, Judith Light, Actress, “All’s Fair,” Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer, “Hacks,” Kelsey Brosi, Stylist and Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC, Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian and Author speak onstage during “The New Power Women: On Screen and in the Wild ” panel presented by South Coast Plaza.
Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian and Author, speaks onstage during “The New Power Women: On Screen and in the Wild ” panel presented by South Coast Plaza.
Guests at “The New Power Women: On Screen and in the Wild” panel presented by South Coast Plaza
Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer, “Hacks,” speaks at “The New Power Women: On Screen and in the Wild” panel presented by South Coast Plaza.
Bronwyn Newport, Fashion Historian and TV Personality, speaks at “The New Power Women: On Screen and in the Wild” panel presented by South Coast Plaza.
Kelsey Brosi, Stylist and Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC, speaks onstage at “The New Power Women: On Screen and in the Wild” panel presented by South Coast Plaza.
Constance Zimmer, Actor, Director and Advocate, Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO, Geena Davis Institute, speak at the “Redefining the Narratives of Midlife and Menopause in Film & TV: We’re Not Your Mother’s Midlife Crisis!” panel in collaboration with the Geena Davis Institute (GDI).
Susan Sprung, CEO, Producers Guild of America (PGA), Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Producer, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere,” Lynette Howell Taylor, Producer, “Roofman,” Mimi Leder, Executive Producer, “The Morning Show,” Molly Smith, Producer, “Die My Love,” and Simran Baidwan, Executive Producer, “The Pitt,” speak at the Producers Roundtable.
Lynette Howell Taylor, Producer, “Roofman,” and Mimi Leder, Executive Producer, “The Morning Show,” speak onstage at the Producers Roundtable.
Susan Sprung, CEO, Producers Guild of America (PGA), speaks onstage at the Producers Roundtable.
Molly Smith, Producer, “Die My Love” speaks onstage at the Producers Roundtable.
Guests and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein at the Producers Roundtable.
Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
Chase Infiniti, Actress, “One Battle After Another,” and Regina Hall, Actress, “One Battle After Another,” speak onstage at the Spotlight Conversation.
Olivia Munn and Karen Pittman inside TheWrap’s Portrait Studio
Rhea Seehorn, actress, being touch-up with Prada makeup before her portrait session.
Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti, Actresses, “One Battle After Another,” in the portrait studio
Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti, Actresses, “One Battle After Another”
Chase Infiniti, Actress, “One Battle After Another,” in the portrait studio
Chase Infiniti, actress, “One Battle After Another” and Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian & Author
Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian & Author, Kelsey Brosi, Stylist and Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC, Judith Light, Actress, “All’s Fair,” and Bronwyn Newport, Fashion Historian and TV Personality in the portrait studio.
Regina Hall, Actress, “One Battle After Another” in the portrait studio
Natasha Rothwell, Actress, “The White Lotus,” in the portrait studio
Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, with guests
Gillian Sheldon, Global Head of Communications for Napster and Jodi Flicker, CEO, Flicker attend the 2025 Power Women Summit cocktail party.
A vendor at the 2025 Power Women Summit cocktail party
A vendor at the 2025 Power Women Summit cocktail party
A vendor at the 2025 Power Women Summit cocktail party
Inside the cocktail party’s gift bag
