Power Women Summit 2025: On the Scene With Regina Hall, Rhea Seehorn, Olivia Munn and More | Photos

TheWrap kicked off its annual Power Women Summit on Tuesday for a day filled with empowerment, thoughtful panels and genuine connection.

This year’s anticipated Summit was presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead and featured a sold-out mainstage discussion with “One Battle After Another” stars Chase Infiniti and Regina Hall; a keynote address from “Pluribus” star Rhea Seehorn and reproductive rights advocate Amanda Zurawski; an actress roundtable with Uzo Aduba, Natasha Rothwell, Olivia Munn and Karen Pittman — and so much more.

Hundreds of women from across the entertainment industry joined TheWrap at The Maybourne Beverly Hills in Los Angeles for the event as trailblazers from film, television, fashion, sports and media shared honest insights about their work, their leadership and the experiences that shaped their paths.

Breakout work sessions with attendees also kicked off work and education sessions focused on career growth, financial confidence, personal branding and storytelling, all fostering a meaningful space for collaboration, inspiration and empowerment.

Read on for a look at all the event’s highlights featuring the Summit’s A-list roster and its Hollywood industry attendees — and cheers to another great year!

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Chase Infiniti, actress, “One Battle After Another,” Regina Hall, actress, “One Battle After Another” take the mainstage for PWS’ Spotlight Conversation.

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Natasha Rothwell, Actress, “The White Lotus,” Karen Pittman, Actress, “The Morning Show,” Olivia Munn, Actress, “Your Friends & Neighbors,” and Uzo Aduba, Actress, “The Residence”

( Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap ) Guests sign in and register during breakfast at TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit.

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Uzo Aduba, Actress, “The Residence” and Karen Pittman, Actress, “The Morning Show”

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Attendees interact with the “Together We Bloom” activation at TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit.

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Rhea Seehorn, Actress, “Pluribus”

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap ) Guests attend the breakfast reception at TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap ) Attendees interact with the “Together We Bloom” activation.

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) “Together We Bloom” activation

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Guests making connection in front the networking wall.

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, Uzo Aduba, Actress, “The Residence”

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Chase Infiniti, Actress, “One Battle After Another” wearing Zimmerman

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Olivia Munn, Actress, “Your Friends & Neighbors”

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Regina Hall, actress, “One Battle After Another”



(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Rhea Seehorn, actress, “Pluribus”

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Uzo Aduba, Actress, “The Residence”

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Judith Light, Actress, “All’s Fair”

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Justine Lupe, Actress, “Nobody Wants This”

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian and Author, Judith Light, Actress, “All’s Fair”

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Constance Zimmer, Actress, Director and Advocate

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Bronwyn Newport, Fashion Historian and TV Personality

(Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) Briana McElroy, Head of Worldwide Digital Marketing, Lionsgate Films

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer, “Hacks”

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Mimi Leder, Executive Producer, “The Morning Show”



(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Producer, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”



(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Diane Warren, Grammy Award-Winning Songwriter

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Eden Kontesz, Singer, Songwriter and Actress

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Sharon Farber, Film, TV and Concert Music Composer



(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Ravengriim, Creator and Fashion Influencer

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Amanda Zurawski, Reproductive Rights Advocate

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Michelle Khare, Creator and Host, “Challenge Accepted,” Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar, and Hannah Stocking, Actress, Comedian and Creator

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Karen Pittman, Actress, “The Morning Show”

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Jenny Han, Creator, Writer, Director, Showrunner and Executive Producer, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO, Geena Davis Institute

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian and Author

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar

Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Hannah Stocking, Actress, Comedian and Creator

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Fara Taylor, Head of Brand, Wild State, Lina Polimeni, CMO, Consumer, Eli Lilly and Company, and Dr. Stacy Smith, Founder, USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO, Geena Davis Institute, Constance Zimmer, Actress, Director and Advocate, Regina Hall, Actress, “One Battle After Another”

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, shares opening remarks during TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Dr. Sara Elizabeth Ivanhoe, Office for Religious and Spiritual Life, Stanford University, speaks onstage during the “Sleep, Stress & Women’s Health: Breaking the Cycle” panel.

Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Guests attend TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Guests attend TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Rhea Seehorn, speaks onstage during the Power Women Summit’s keynote address.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Amanda Zurawski, Reproductive Rights Advocate, speaks onstage during the Power Women Summit’s keynote address.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Amanda Zurawski, Reproductive Rights Advocate, speaks onstage during the Power Women Summit’s keynote address.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Raquel Calhoun, TheWrap Reporter, Kathryn Busby, President, Starz Original Programming, Patina Miller, Actress, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and Toni Graphia, Executive Producer, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” speak onstage during the “Sensuality and Strength: Breaking the Mold in Female Storytelling presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead” panel.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Toni Graphia, Executive Producer, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” speaks onstage during the “Sensuality and Strength: Breaking the Mold in Female Storytelling presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead” panel.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Jo Ling Kent, Senior Business and Tech Correspondent, CBS News, Jenny Han, Creator, Writer, Director, Showrunner and Executive Producer, “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” speak onstage during the “Clips & Conversation: “The Summer I Turned Pretty” panel.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Jo Ling Kent, Senior Business and Tech Correspondent, CBS News, Jenny Han, Creator, Writer, Director, Showrunner and Executive Producer, “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” speak onstage during the “Clips & Conversation: “The Summer I Turned Pretty” panel.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) The special exhibition honoring victims of 2025 California wild fires, “From Ashes to Rebirth”

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, Fara Taylor, Head of Brand, Wild State, Lina Polimeni, CMO, Consumer, Eli Lilly and Company, and Dr. Stacy L. Smith, Founder, USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, speak during the “Changing the Narrative on Health in Storytelling presented by Eli Lilly and Company” panel.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Dr. Stacy L. Smith, Founder, USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, speaks during the “Changing the Narrative on Health in Storytelling presented by Eli Lilly and Company” panel.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, and Fara Taylor, Head of Brand, Wild State, speak during the “Changing the Narrative on Health in Storytelling presented by Eli Lilly and Company” panel.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Fara Taylor, Head of Brand, Wild State, and Lina Polimeni, CMO, Consumer, Eli Lilly and Company, speak during the “Changing the Narrative on Health in Storytelling presented by Eli Lilly and Company” panel.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Andi Ortiz, TheWrap Reporter, Karen Pittman, Actress, “The Morning Show,” Natasha Rothwell, Actress, “The White Lotus,” Olivia Munn, Actress, “Your Friends & Neighbors,” Uzo Aduba, Actress, “The Residence” speak onstage during the “Actress Roundtable” panel.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Guests at the Actress Roundtable

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Karen Pittman, Actress, “The Morning Show,” Natasha Rothwell, Actress, “The White Lotus,” and Olivia Munn, Actress, “Your Friends & Neighbors” speak onstage during the “Actress Roundtable” panel.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Guests attend the Actress Roundtable

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Natasha Rothwell, Actress, “The White Lotus,” and Olivia Munn, Actress, “Your Friends & Neighbors” during the “Actress Roundtable” panel.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) General view of the Greenroom hosted by South Coast Plaza.

( Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Prada Gift Bags in Green Room hosted by South Coast Plaza.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Karen Pittman stuns in TheWrap’s greenroom.



(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Uzo Aduba holds TheWrap magazine.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Natasha Rothwell enjoys looking through TheWrapBook.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Andi Ortiz, TheWrap Reporter, inside The Green Room hosted by South Coast Plaza.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Andi Ortiz and Natasha Rothwell inside the Green Room.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Rachel Gottlieb, Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management inside TheWrap’s Green Room.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Malika Andrews, Emmy Award-winning Host, ESPN’s “NBA Today,” “NBA Countdown” and “WNBA Countdown” inside the Green Room

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Natasha Rothwell inside the Green Room hosted by South Coast Plaza

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Kim Granito, CMO, AMC Networks, Suzanne Cole and Briana McElroy, SVP, Head of Worldwide Digital Marketing, Lionsgate inside the Green Room.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Global Head, Go-to-Market and Content Programming, Google TV and Rachel Gottlieb, Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Nicole Lapin, Founder, Money News Network in the Green Room

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Taylor Price, Founder, Priceless Tay; Host, “Adult Money” & Gen Z Financial Expert.

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Shayna Weber, Creative Executive, ISA

]Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Eden Burke, Caylee Cowan, and Tristen Tarp

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Felicity Wren, VP of Development, ISA

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Rachel Goldberg, Director, “Agatha All Along,” “Gen V”

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Nicole Lapin, Founder, Money News Network, Davida Lara, EVP, Payroll Services, Entertainment Partners, Kristina Royce, Co-Chair, Matrimonial & Family Law Practice Group, Blank Rome, Rachel Gottlieb, Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, and Taylor Price, Founder, Priceless Tay, Host, “Adult Money” and Gen Z Financial Expert speak onstage during the “Invest in Yourself: Building Financial Confidence” panel.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Nicole Lapin, Founder, Money News Network speaks onstage at the “Invest in Yourself: Building Financial Confidence” panel.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Davida Lara, EVP, Payroll Services, Entertainment Partners, Kristina Royce, Co-Chair, Matrimonial & Family Law Practice Group, Blank Rome, and Rachel Gottlieb, Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, speak onstage during the “Invest in Yourself: Building Financial Confidence” panel.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap)

Kelsey Brosi, Stylist & Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC with Prada gift bag inside the Green Room.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Amanda Zurawski, Reproductive Rights Advocate wears a Mikimoto pearl necklace in the Green Room.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Dr. Sara Elizabeth Ivanhoe, Office for Religious & Spiritual Life, Stanford University, inside the Green Room hosted by South Coast Plaza

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour/ Shutterstock for TheWrap)

Mikimoto peal necklaces inside the Green Room.

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Michelle Khare, Creator and Host, “Challenge Accepted”

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Samantha Tan, Professional Race Car Driver and Team Owner

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Betsy Beers, Creative Partner, Shondaland

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Jenny Han, Creator, Writer, Director, Showrunner and Executive Producer, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Yazmin Monet Watkins

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Danielle Misher, Head of Global Theatrical Marketing, Sony Pictures Entertainment

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Amy Leasca, EVP, Partner Management & Strategy, AMC Networks

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Andrea Mara, Author and Associate Producer, “All Her Fault”

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Nicole Lapin, Founder, Money News Network

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Suzanne Cole, Kim Granito, CMO, AMC Networks, Ingke Purrmann, Co-Founder and CRO, JustWatch Media, Danielle Misher, Head of Global Theatrical Marketing, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Briana McElroy, SVP, Head of Worldwide Digital Marketing, Lionsgate and Andi Ortiz, Reporter, TheWrap, speak onstage at the “Ahead of the Curve: Women Shaping Entertainment Marketing” panel.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Suzanne Cole and Kim Granito speak at the “Ahead of the Curve: Women Shaping Entertainment Marketing” panel.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Danielle Misher, Head of Global Theatrical Marketing, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Briana McElroy, SVP, Head of Worldwide Digital Marketing, Lionsgate, and Andi Ortiz, Reporter, TheWrap, speak at the “Ahead of the Curve: Women Shaping Entertainment Marketing” panel.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Loree Seitz, reporter, TheWrap, Ali Krug, Producer, Kate Myers, Author, “Excavations” and Co-Executive Producer, “Dig,” and Andrea Mara, Author and Associate Producer, “All Her Fault,” speak at the “Bestseller to Binge-Worthy: Inside the Art of the Page-to-Screen Storytelling, presented by Peacock and the Universal Studio Group” panel.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Loree Seitz, reporter, TheWrap, and Ali Krug, Producer, speak at the “Bestseller to Binge-Worthy: Inside the Art of the Page-to-Screen Storytelling presented by Peacock and the Universal Studio Group” panel.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Loree Seitz speaks at the “Bestseller to Binge-Worthy: Inside the Art of the Page-to-Screen Storytelling presented by Peacock and the Universal Studio Group” panel.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Guests enjoy the Power Women Summit’s networking luncheon.

(Photo credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar, Hannah Stocking, actress, comedian and creator, and Michelle Khare, creator and host, “Challenge Accepted,” speak onstage during “The New Faces of Entertainment presented by Whalar” panel.

(Photo credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Hannah Stocking, actress, comedian and creator, and Michelle Khare, creator and host, “Challenge Accepted,” speak onstage during “The New Faces of Entertainment presented by Whalar” panel.

(Photo credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Michelle Khare, creator and host, “Challenge Accepted,” speaks onstage during “The New Faces of Entertainment presented by Whalar” panel.

(Photo credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Guest ask questions during “The New Faces of Entertainment presented by Whalar” panel.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Olivia Metzger, Partner & Co-Head, New York Office, 3 Arts Entertainment, Amy Leasca, EVP, Partner Management & Strategy, AMC Networks, Tana Nugent Jamieson, EVP & Co-Head, A+E Studios, Spring Aspers, President, Music, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group and Sharon Waxman, Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, speak at the “Exec Corner: Dealmakers, Deciders, Disruptors” panel.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Spring Aspers, President, Music, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group and Sharon Waxman, Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, speak at the “Exec Corner: Dealmakers, Deciders, Disruptors” panel.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Olivia Metzger, Partner & Co-Head, New York Office, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Amy Leasca, EVP, Partner Management & Strategy, AMC Networks, speak at the “Exec Corner: Dealmakers, Deciders, Disruptors” panel.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Rachel Goldberg, Director, “Agatha All Along,” “Gen V,” speaks with panelists at the “Mastering the Scene: Live Blocking With an AWD Icon” in collaboration with Alliance of Women Directors panel.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Rachel Goldberg, Director, “Agatha All Along,” “Gen V,” speaks with panelists at the “Mastering the Scene: Live Blocking With an AWD Icon” in collaboration with Alliance of Women Directors panel.

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Lina Polimeni, CMO, Consumer, Eli Lilly and Company

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Kim Granito, CMO, AMC Networks

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Toni Graphia, Executive Producer, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood”

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Desa Larkin-Boutté, Writer, Producer and Development Executive

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Rachel Gottlieb, Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Kate Myers, Author, “Excavations” and Co-Executive Producer, “Dig”

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Davida Lara, EVP, Payroll Services, Entertainment Partners

(Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Jo Ling Kent, Senior Business and Tech Correspondent, CBS News

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Raquel Calhoun, Reporter, TheWrap, Betsy Beers, Creative Partner, Shondaland, Justine Lupe, Actress, “Nobody Wants This,” Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Global Head, Go-to-Market and Content Programming, Google TV, Sara Rea, Founder and CEO, Firefly Studios and Former Head of Unscripted, Hello Sunshine, and Yahlin Chang, Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” speak onstage during the “Women Redefining the Future of TV” panel presented by Google TV.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Guests at the “Women Redefining the Future of TV” panel, presented by Google TV

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Sara Rea, Founder and CEO, Firefly Studios and Former Head of Unscripted, Hello Sunshine, and Yahlin Chang, Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” speak onstage during the “Women Redefining the Future of TV” panel, presented by Google TV.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Sharon Farber, Film, TV and Concert Music Composer, Eden Kontesz, Singer, Songwriter and Actress, and Diane Warren, Grammy Award-winning Songwriter perform “Dear Me” from Warren’s new documentary, “Diane Warren: Relentless.”

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Bronwyn Newport, Fashion Historian and TV Personality, Judith Light, Actress, “All’s Fair,” Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer, “Hacks,” Kelsey Brosi, Stylist and Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC, Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian and Author speak onstage during “The New Power Women: On Screen and in the Wild ” panel presented by South Coast Plaza.



(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian and Author, speaks onstage during “The New Power Women: On Screen and in the Wild ” panel presented by South Coast Plaza.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Guests at “The New Power Women: On Screen and in the Wild” panel presented by South Coast Plaza

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer, “Hacks,” speaks at “The New Power Women: On Screen and in the Wild” panel presented by South Coast Plaza.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Bronwyn Newport, Fashion Historian and TV Personality, speaks at “The New Power Women: On Screen and in the Wild” panel presented by South Coast Plaza.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Kelsey Brosi, Stylist and Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC, speaks onstage at “The New Power Women: On Screen and in the Wild” panel presented by South Coast Plaza.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Constance Zimmer, Actor, Director and Advocate, Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO, Geena Davis Institute, speak at the “Redefining the Narratives of Midlife and Menopause in Film & TV: We’re Not Your Mother’s Midlife Crisis!” panel in collaboration with the Geena Davis Institute (GDI).

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Susan Sprung, CEO, Producers Guild of America (PGA), Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Producer, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere,” Lynette Howell Taylor, Producer, “Roofman,” Mimi Leder, Executive Producer, “The Morning Show,” Molly Smith, Producer, “Die My Love,” and Simran Baidwan, Executive Producer, “The Pitt,” speak at the Producers Roundtable.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Lynette Howell Taylor, Producer, “Roofman,” and Mimi Leder, Executive Producer, “The Morning Show,” speak onstage at the Producers Roundtable.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Susan Sprung, CEO, Producers Guild of America (PGA), speaks onstage at the Producers Roundtable.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Molly Smith, Producer, “Die My Love” speaks onstage at the Producers Roundtable.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Guests and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein at the Producers Roundtable.

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

(Photo Credit: Rob Latour / Shutterstock for TheWrap) Chase Infiniti, Actress, “One Battle After Another,” and Regina Hall, Actress, “One Battle After Another,” speak onstage at the Spotlight Conversation.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock ) Olivia Munn and Karen Pittman inside TheWrap’s Portrait Studio

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for TheWrap) Rhea Seehorn, actress, being touch-up with Prada makeup before her portrait session.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti, Actresses, “One Battle After Another,” in the portrait studio

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti, Actresses, “One Battle After Another”

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Chase Infiniti, Actress, “One Battle After Another,” in the portrait studio

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Chase Infiniti, actress, “One Battle After Another” and Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian & Author

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Yvonne Orji, Actress, Comedian & Author, Kelsey Brosi, Stylist and Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC, Judith Light, Actress, “All’s Fair,” and Bronwyn Newport, Fashion Historian and TV Personality in the portrait studio.

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Regina Hall, Actress, “One Battle After Another” in the portrait studio

(Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Natasha Rothwell, Actress, “The White Lotus,” in the portrait studio

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, with guests

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Gillian Sheldon, Global Head of Communications for Napster and Jodi Flicker, CEO, Flicker attend the 2025 Power Women Summit cocktail party.

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) A vendor at the 2025 Power Women Summit cocktail party

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap)

Guests attend the 2025 Power Women Summit cocktail party.

A vendor at the 2025 Power Women Summit cocktail party

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) A vendor at the 2025 Power Women Summit cocktail party

(Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap) Inside the cocktail party’s gift bag