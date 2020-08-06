3 Bon Appétit Test Kitchen Stars Exit Popular Video Series Over Pay, Appearances

Priya Krishna, Sohla El-Waylly, and Rick Martinez announced on social media they’ve left the series weeks after accusations of a toxic workplace rocked the Condé Nast brand

| August 6, 2020 @ 9:53 AM
Bon Appétit

Bon Appétit/YouTube

Three stars of the popular Bon Appétit Test Kitchen exited the popular video series Thursday, posting simultaneous statements to their social media accounts.

Priya Krishna, Sohla El-Waylly, and Rick Martinez announced their departures weeks after Adam Rapoport stepped down as editor in chief of the Condé Nast brand after a photo surfaced of him in brownface. Bon Appétit offered a “long-overdue apology” at the time for “the much broader and longstanding impact of racism at these brands.”

In her Thursday statement, Krishna detailed her time on the video team, writing that she was initially not paid for her participation, then given around $300 per video after she asked for compensation. She wrote that she found out some colleagues were making much more for video content while others were making nothing.

Also Read: Bon Appétit Offers 'Long-Overdue Apology' After Adam Rapoport Steps Down

“In June, as Bon Appétit faced a very public reckoning, I was told by video leadership that things were changing and that there would be a huge push towards diversity,” she went on, saying that never happened and calling the leadership promises “lip service.”

“The past few months have been disappointing and insulting,” she added.

Martinez wrote in an Instagram story, “For almost 2 months, we had been told that there were significant changes taking place at CN. And after the resignations, I was actually hopeful that things would change and I was excited to get back to work, to be with my friends and to start making content again.”

Also Read: Condé Nast's Top Video Executive Resigns After Complaints of Racial Bias

He went on to say that after a “torturous and dehumanizing” five-weeks negotiation process, he felt he would not receive “a fair pay rate” or “comparable number of appearances” to his colleagues in the videos. He also said leadership did not share specifics of a “diversity and inclusion video” that is said to be in the works.

“As a Mexican-American, a BIPOC or member of any marginalized group, we encounter this all the time. We are made to feel less than, we are told we are not worth more, and we are bullied into accepting something that we know, and that they know, is not fair. But we do not have to accept what they offer. We are worth more and we need to recognize that. Our value is defined by us, not them,” he wrote after announcing he did not sign a contract that was offered.

Krishna and El-Waylly will still work at the brand’s print product while Ramirez indicated he will “not be appearing in any videos” for the foreseeable future. El-Waylly wrote in an Instagram story, “But don’t worry, you’ll still find me at BA developing fun recipes and stories. No hate to the editors who’ve decided to stay, it’s just not the right thing for me.”

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • Daniel Dae Kim Idris Elba Mel Gibson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson Getty Images
  • Shannon Beador RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Getty Images
  • doja cat Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham
  • Peter Thomas RHOA Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
1 of 78

Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba and Mel Gibson are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS