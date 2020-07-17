30 rock parks and rec reunion ratings

NBC

’30 Rock’ vs ‘Parks and Rec’ Reunion Ratings: Reunited, but Does NBC Feel So Good?

by | July 17, 2020 @ 11:22 AM

One classic comedy came back to a much stronger audience than the other

tony maglio ratings report banner

“There are no bad ideas, Lemon. Only good ideas that go horribly wrong.” – Jack Donaghy

Thursday night’s “30 Rock” reunion special, which was really NBC’s upfront presentation and longform advertisement for parent company NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform Peacock, settled for a soft 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.5 million viewers. Those are not good numbers, but there are a few caveats that make them a little more understandable — and possibly even digestible for NBC executives.

At first glance, the numbers look bad. “30 Rock: A One-Time Special” was outperformed outright in the 8 o’clock hour by ABC’s putt-putt golf competition “Holey Moley.” In the key demo in the same time slot, the Tina Fey/Robert Carlock nicety for NBC tied a rerun of CBS’ “Young Sheldon” and was topped by Univision’s “La Rosa De Guadalupe.” In terms of total viewers, in addition to “Holey Moley,” both “Young Sheldon” and a repeat of “The Unicorn” at 8:30 came in higher than the “30 Rock” reunion in Nielsen’s earliest returns.

For a self-comparison, the “30 Rock” special declined from a 0.4 demo rating and 2.8 million viewers in its first half hour to a 0.3 rating and 2.1 million viewers in its second.

Also Read: Multiple NBC Affiliates Won't Air Thursday's '30 Rock' Special Due to All the Peacock Promos

But how did this reunion fare when juxtaposed with the last big one for a classic NBC comedy?

On Thursday, April 30, NBC’s half-hour “Parks and Recreation” reunion special scored primetime’s highest TV ratings — for any time slot. The 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 was not enough to lift the network above its competition, however, and NBC landed in third place that night.

In terms of total viewers, NBC finished fourth among the Big 4 broadcasters (CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC) on the night of the Amy Poehler comedy’s big remotely taped reunion. While the “Parks” special at 8:30 p.m. posted a respectable 3.7 million viewers, a pair of “Council of Dads” episodes — one a rerun, one an original — dragged NBC’s 8-11 p.m. average down.

Also Read: Time for 'Dancing With the Stars' to Look in the Mirror(ball) Over Ratings Decline

For the sake of getting as close to an apples-to-apples comparison as possible, all numbers in this story come from Nielsen’s fast-affiliate Live+Same Day ratings metric. They should be considered very preliminary. Like “Parks and Recreation” did, the “30 Rock” reunion will dramatically rise with DVR catch-up viewing.

After one week of delayed viewing on TV only, the “Parks” reunion rose to a 1.6 rating and 4.3 million total viewers, per Nielsen. Including all digital viewing as well as linear delayed-viewing, the “Parks and Rec” special has amassed a 3.7 rating and 7.6 million total viewers to date, according to NBC.

Due to its promotional nature for Peacock, the “30 Rock” reunion special was not carried by all NBC affiliates across every cable provider. That could impact its ratings. It is also worth pointing out that late-April television viewing levels are much better than those in mid-July.

Also Read: From '30 Rock' to 'Community,' Who Decides What Old TV Episodes Are Too Insensitive to Keep in Circulation?

An NBC insider told TheWrap that it is important to remember that the two shows are “completely different programs” and the network has different expectations for them. The “30 Rock” special is really an upfront presentation “being broadened out to allow viewers to join in with an event that was previously limited to the ad community,” as the insider put it. And as a special that won’t carry traditional commercials, the program will not be included in NBC’s nightly, weekly or season-long ratings averages.

In addition to a Thursday debut on NBC’s broadcast channel, the show will have additional opportunities to collect eyeballs: The “30 Rock” special will be rebroadcast Friday at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, and CNBC. And naturally, it will be available to stream starting Friday on Peacock and the NBC app, and is also available on partner streaming services/video on-demand.

10 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)

  • new-summer-tv-shows-2020 ABC/Fox/CBS/The CW
  • Labor of Love Fox
  • Stargirl The CW
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Bachelor The Greatest Seasons Ever ABC
  • Genetic Detective ABC
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Don't ABC
  • United We Fall ABC
  • Game On CBS
  • Ultimate Tag Fox
1 of 11

Nielsen sheets are cooling off as the months warm up

With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.

Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.

Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • [email protected] • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

sag-aftra gabrielle carteris patricia richardson

Inside the Heated Debate Over SAG-AFTRA’s Latest Studio Contract: Sex Scenes, Money and Quibi
30 Rock: A One-Time Special - Season 2020

Ratings: ABC’s ‘Holey Moley’ Bests NBC’s ’30 Rock’ Reunion Special

Inside Netflix’s ‘Remarkable’ Move to Bump Ted Sarandos Up to Co-CEO

Why SiriusXM Will Pay $325 Million to Acquire Stitcher
summer tv premiere dates

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
wga agent writers guild hollywood

Lessons From the Writers Guild’s Deal With UTA: Why Now and What’s Next?
United We Fall

ABC’s ‘United We Fall’ Debut Tops Wednesday in TV Ratings
new-summer-tv-shows-2020

10 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Tough as Nails’ to ‘United We Fall’ (Photos)
Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Disney Reopens Parks but Financial Impact Might Not Be Worth It
Imagining the Indian

Washington Should Avoid ‘Warriors’ or ‘Red Tails’ for New Team Name, ‘Imagining the Indian’ Directors Say
Emmy statue

Emmy Nominations 2020: 10 Things to Watch, From Greedy Shows to Dead Nominees
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE