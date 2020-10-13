An ABC spokesperson declined to comment on that in July — and same has been the case for rumors that Tayshia Adams will take over as the Bachelorette for Crawley after she leaves with her beau Dale Moss. None of that has been officially confirmed to us, but let’s just say it’s likely that some of these 31 men will end up dating Adams instead.
The first casting announcement for Crawley’s season was made back in March before production had to be shut down due to the coronavirus, and there have been more changes made to it since then — something host Chris Harrison foreshadowed in a March interview with TheWrap.
One of the men who will no longer be appearing on Crawley’s season is Matt James, who was instead chosen to be the franchise’s first Black Bachelor for next season.
Crawley’s cast of suitors is notably more diverse than seasons past, falling in line with the franchise’s pledge to improve its diversity following criticisms from Bachelor Nation and former cast members including Season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.
Crawley’s current suitors now range in age from 26 to 40, with the majority of men being in their 30s.
AJ, 28, a software salesman from Playa del Rey, Calif.
Ben, 29, an Army Ranger veteran from Venice, Calif.
Bennett, 36, a wealth management consultant from New York City, N.Y.
Blake Monar, 31, a male grooming specialist from Phoenix, Ariz.
Blake Moynes, 29, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Brandon, 28, a real estate agent from Cleveland, Ohio
Brendan, 30, a commercial roofer from Milford, Mass.
Chasen, 31, an IT account executive from San Diego, Calif.
Chris, 27, a landscape design salesman from Salt Lake City, Utah
Dale, 31, a former pro football receiver from Brandon, S.D.
Demar, 26, a spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Ariz.
Eazy, 29, a sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, Calif.
Ed, 36, a health care salesman from Miami, Fla.
Garin, 34, a professor of journalism from North Hollywood, Calif.
Ivan, 28, an aeronautical engineer from Dallas, Texas
Jason, 31, a former pro football lineman from Arlington, Va.
Jay, 30, a fitness director from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jeremy, 40, a banker from Washington, District of Columbia
Joe, 36, an anesthesiologist from New York City, N.Y.
Jordan C., 26, a software account executive from New York City, N.Y.
Jordan M., 30, a cybersecurity engineer from Santa Monica, Calif.
Kenny, 39, a boy band manager from Chicago, Ill.
Mike, 38, a digital media adviser from Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Page, 37, a chef from Austin, Texas
Riley, 30, an attorney from Long Island City, N.Y.
Robby, 31, an insurance broker from Tampa, Fla.
Tyler C., 27, a lawyer from Morgantown, W.Va.
Tyler S., 36, a music manager from Georgetown, Texas
Yosef, 30, a medical device salesman from Daphne, Ala.
Zac C., 36, an addiction specialist from Haddonfield, N.J.
Zach J., 37, a cleaning service owner from St. George, Utah
Tune in to “The Bachelorette” premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c on ABC.
