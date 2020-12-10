Onyx Equinox Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Collection / YouTube

4 Things You Need to Know About Sony’s Nearly $1.2 Billion Crunchyroll Acquisition

by | December 10, 2020 @ 5:54 PM

Thanks to Crunchyroll, Sony is poised to expand its presence in the anime industry, which was worth an estimated ¥2.51 trillion (~$24.18 billion) in 2019

Sony’s nearly $1.2 billion acquisition of Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming service, is expected to give Sony a boost in the global entertainment market and in the multibillion-dollar anime industry.

The deal, announced on Wednesday, essentially moves Crunchyroll — founded in 2006, acquired by Peter Chernin’s Otter Media brand in 2013 and then folded into WarnerMedia under AT&T in 2018 — to Sony Pictures Entertainment’s anime-focused Funimation Global Group.

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

