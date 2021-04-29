5 Arrested in Shooting of Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker, Theft of Her Bulldogs

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested five suspects in connection with the robbery of Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs as well as the shooting of Gaga’s dog walker, LAPD told TheWrap.

Police said in a statement that three of the suspects were charged with robbery and attempted murder. One faces one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, while a second faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. The suspects are accused of grabbing the dogs and fleeing in a vehicle.

Two suspects were additionally charged with accessories after the initial crime. One of the suspects involved reported that she found the dogs and responded to the reward claim of $500,000 listed by Lady Gaga. Detectives then established she had a connection to one of the suspects. Though at the time the dogs were first returned two days after the robbery, AP reported that Capt. Jonathan Tippett believed the woman who dropped off the dogs appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the attack.

Police added that detectives do not believe the suspects knew the identity of the dogs’ owner. But evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery.

“This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded,” Los Angeles County district attorney Gascón said in a statement. “We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”

Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot on Feb. 25 while walking three of Lady Gaga’s bulldogs while the star was in Italy filming a movie. Two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were taken in the incident, but were later found unharmed and returned to Gaga. Fischer was listed in critical condition following the attack but is expected to make a full recovery, according to his family.

Following the attack, Gaga released a statement (via People, which first reported the arrests) about Fischer’s heroics as he fought to protect the dogs.

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family,” Gaga wrote. “You’re forever a hero.”