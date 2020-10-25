After throwing his support behind Donald Trump in the 2020 election because of Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has done an about-face and turned on the president, saying in a new tweet that he “never liked him.” His change of heart? His ex-girlfriend, comedian Chelsea Handler.

“Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him,” the rapper turned actor-producer tweeted in response to Handler’s appearance on “The Tonight Show.” “For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL.”

The strange saga of the rapper and “Power” producer’s foray into the election came earlier this week when he criticized Joe Biden on Instagram over his plans to raise taxes on wealthy California, New Jersey and New York residents by as much as 62%. The 62% increase would be levied on those who earn more than $400,000/year, while those in lower-income brackets would receive tax cuts.

Charlamagne Tha God: 50 Cent's Trump Vote Benefits His Pocketbook, Not Black People

“I don’t care if Trump doesn’t like black people,” Jackson said on social media along with an image of a CNBC report outlining the tax increases. “62% are you out of ya f–king mind.” He went on to write in a subsequent tweet, “Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea,” a quote which was picked up and uses as a New York Post cover story.

Jackson’s comments prompted his ex-girlfriend, comedian Chelsea Handler, to call him out on Twitter, joking, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.” He responded with a face-to-the-forehead emoji and a note saying, “oh my God this is effecting [sic] my love life now. @chelseahandler. I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.“

Handler quickly answered back, writing, “Hey f—er! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f—er! Remember?” ” She later doubled down during an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

33 Hollywood Stars for Donald Trump in 2020 (Photos)

“He shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook,” she told Fallon. “So I haven’t heard back from him yet, but I am willing to, you know, seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and publicly denounces Donald Trump. I might be willing to go for another spin… if you know what I’m talking about,” she added with a grin.