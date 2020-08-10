Adria Arjona has landed the coveted lead role opposite Diego Luna in Disney+’s upcoming “Rogue One” prequel series, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

No details are known about Arjona’s character. Disney did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The still-untitled series has been described as “spy thriller” that follows Luna’s Cassian Andor before the events of 2016’s “Rogue One.” Along with Luna, Alan Tudyk is also set to return as Andor’s droid sidekick, K-2S0. The series also features Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller.

Disney Removes 'Mulan' From Slate, Pushes 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' Films Back One Year

Arjona most recently starred in Michael Bay’s Netflix film, “6 Underground” alongside Ryan Reynolds. She also had a supporting role in Amazon’s “Good Omens” and can next be seen in Sony’s Marvel film, “Morbius.”

The “Rogue One” prequel series is one of three live-action “Star Wars” shows on Disney+. Jon Favreau’s “The Mandalorian” returns for its second season in October, while Ewan McGregor is set to reprise his role as the younger Obi-Wan Kenobi in his own untitled series. Disney+ also recently announced a spinoff of the animated “Clone Wars” series, “Bad Batch.”

That’s good news for “Star Wars” fans because it will be quite some time until a Galaxy Far, Far Away returns to the big screen.

Deadline first reported on Arjona.

There have been so many "Star Wars" video games in the 40 years since the franchise began, and most of them were not good. Hell, a couple of the ones I list here aren't good. But they all deliver an experience you can't ge... 13. "Rebel Assault 2" Not actually good, but still great. It's a game that defies description because there's nothing from the past two decades to compare it to. For that reason alone it makes the list. 12. "Masters of Teras Kasi" How we haven't been inundated with "Star Wars" fighting games is anyone's guess -- aside from "Soul Calibur IV" letting you play as Yoda or Darth Vader, "Masters of Teras Kasi" on the original P... 11. "Yoda Stories" This weird and cheap little "Zelda"-esque thing had Yoda sending Luke Skywalker on bite-sized randomly generated missions, and somehow it was extremely engaging. We are well overdue for a smartphone vers... 10. "Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast" If we're being honest, the beloved "Jedi Knight" video game series is pretty mediocre all the way around. "Jedi Outcast," though, is the peak as it features the closest we've ever gotten t... 9. "The Force Unleashed" The "Star Wars" universe is full of stories about good apprentices going bad and wreaking havoc on the good guys, but we've very rarely gotten the inverse. That made "The Force Unleashed" a really ... 8. "Rogue Squadron" We'd been flying in space battles for years with "X-Wing" and "TIE Fighter," but "Rogue Squadron" gave us something new bringing our starfighter into a planet's atmosphere. "Rogue Squadron" was also bui... 7. "X-Wing Alliance" Develops the minimalistic narrative approach of "X-Wing" and "TIE Fighter" and develops it in a great way -- you're still a grunt, as a fighter pilot for the Rebellion, but now you're a named character... 6. "Racer" There aren't a lot of "Star Wars" racing games, weirdly enough, but "The Phantom Menace" provided the perfect in with its big pod racing sequence. It turned out pod racing translated perfectly to video games. 5. "The Old Republic" Bioware attempted to meld their style of story-focused role-playing game with a "World of Warcraft"-style online game, and that was a mistake. But it's still full of really outstanding "Star Wars" sto... 4. "Knights of the Old Republic" If you're trying to replicate the beats and "feel" of a "Star Wars" movie, you do it like this: with an entirely new cast of characters in a fresh story. "KOTOR" even manages to have a twis... 3. "Rebellion" Not a technically great game in the traditional sense, but the first galaxy-scale "Star Wars" strategy game is still a blast. It's also great fuel for the imagination because you can mold the war between the... 2. "TIE Fighter" It's a great example of minimalistic "Star Wars" storytelling, putting you in the boots of a a mostly anonymous Imperial pilot during the Rebellion period. You're a grunt, but things are happening around y... 1. "Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords" Obsidian Entertainment created an experience that manages to subvert basically every way "Star Wars" has ever operated, starting with its predecessor. It's a total downer,...

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)