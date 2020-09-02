Go Pro Today

’68 Whiskey’ Canceled After 1 Season at Paramount Network

Military medic series from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard wrapped up in March

| September 2, 2020 @ 11:14 AM Last Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 11:42 AM
68 Whiskey

Paramount

“68 Whiskey” has been canceled at Paramount Network after one season, according to Deadline.

The military medic comedy-drama series from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard finished airing in March. It’s currently streaming on CBS All Access.

The series, from Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios, was based on the Israeli TV show “Charlie Gulf One.” It was written and created by Roberto Benabib. Season one, which premiered in January, got a favorable 88% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but only 38% from audiences.

Reps for Paramount network did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

“68 Whiskey” was similar to “M*A*S*H” in that it followed a diverse group of Army medics who are deployed to a base in Afghanistan nicknamed “The Orphanage.” According to Paramount, the characters relied “on their bonds, various vices and determination to help them navigate a dangerous, and occasionally absurd, world.”

The cast included Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Derek Theler, Nicholas Coombe, Usman Ally, and more.

Now, Paramount Network’s only current original series is its wildly popular “Yellowstone” series. It previously had Darren Star’s “Emily in Paris,” which moved to Netflix earlier this year. It’s also given a series order to “Coyote,” a border-patrol drama starring Michael Chiklis.

Here’s when 81 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

