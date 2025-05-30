The 7 Best Romance Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Listen, you don’t have to wait until Valentine’s Day to have your strings pulled on. We’re here to list all the romance movies on Netflix that will have you ready to snuggle up under your boo.

This list includes ultimate classics, vampire-wolf-human love triangles and one title you’ll need to watch before it leaves the streamer this month. After Netflix dropped its hit teen love series “Forever,” TheWrap thought it’d be best if we share some romantic cinematic goodies as well.

Here’s our list of the seven romance movies that will leave you swooning.

Greta Lee and Teo Yoo in “Past Lives” (Credit: A24)

“Past Lives”

One of the sweetest love tales to hit Netflix screens after its theatrical run was Celine Song’s “Past Lives.” Starring Greta Lee and Teo Yoo, the film follows the journey of two childhood friends, Nora and Hae Sung, who end up spending 24 years of their lives separately despite sharing a deeper connection. However, destiny brings them back together for one week, which forces them to face their compartmentalized feelings.

“Crazy, Stupid, Love” (Warner Bros.)

“Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011)

Let’s be honest, we love a good Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling team-up, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa’s “Crazy, Stupid, Love” gives us all the feels and comedic relief. After Cal Weaver (Steve Carell), a successful accountant who has it all, is dropped by his cheating wife, he’s taken on by playboy Jacob Palmer (Gosling). While Jacob attempts to get Cal back into his groove with dating, he runs into Jessica Palmer (Stone), who ends up challenging the ladies man’s bachelor lifestyle.

Columbia Pictures

One thing Adam Sandler does a great job at is giving audiences a film that will make you laugh, cry, and leave you with a thought-provoking message that expands your view on life. His romantic comedy “50 First Dates” is now different. The heartwarming story is centered on womanizer Henry Roth. While on the hunt for his next affair, he meets Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore), a woman who suffers from short-term memory loss and can’t remember what happened the day before. As Henry’s feelings for Lucy grow deeper, her family and friends become more skeptical of Henry’s intentions. Now, he’ll have to convince her loved ones that he truly desires her heart.

Universal

“The Best Man Holiday”

Yeah, there’s a lot of laughs, joy and love, but get ready to break out the tissue box because this movie is a total tear-jerker.

The sequel to Malcolm D. Lee’s “Best Man” franchise takes place nearly 15 years after college friends Lance (Morris Chestnut), Harper (Taye Diggs), Candace (Regina Hall), Quentin (Terrence Howard), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Jordan (Nia Long), Murch (Harold Perrineau) and Mia (Monica Calhoun) were all together. This time around, the crew battles some of their past disputes, but the group soon learns their petty drama will have to take a backseat to one of their friends’ more serious issues. While the film focuses on several couples’ love stories, those who know, you know that the “Best Man” film franchise is a go-to if you want to feel all lovey-dovey.

“Pride and Prejudice” (Focus Features)

“Pride and Prejudice” (2005)

Now, this title you’ll have to be quick about watching because it’s leaving Netflix June 1. The film adaptation of English author Jane Austen’s novel of the same name is just as much of a beloved classic as its literary counterpart. Joe Wright steers the story of Elizabeth (Keira Knightley) and Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen). After pressure from her parents to marry, Elizabeth is introduced to the good-looking and wealthy Darcy. But while their meet-cute leads to a passionate connection, Darcy’s overly conservative personality could be putting a damper on their potential relationship.

“The Holiday” (Universal Pictures)

“The Holiday” (2006)

Nancy Meyers wrote, produced and directed the whimsical romantic comedy “The Holiday.” Cameron Diaz stars as Amanda, a California resident who’s been having troubles in the love department. In an effort to switch up her surroundings, she decides to swap homes with Englishwoman Iris (Kate Winslet), who’s also dealing with relationship woes. But as fate would have it, the pair luck up on finding their mates, but will the connections be able to overcome the long distance?

Summit Entertainment

“Twilight” (2008)

Look, sure…it’s totally a vampire movie. But let’s be honest, Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson) have officially gone down in history as one of the most iconic on-screen couples. When a high school student, Bella, moves to Washington state from Arizona, she meets a quiet and mysterious Edward, who quickly sweeps her off her feet. The more she gets to know Edward, the more accepting she becomes of him and his dangerous lineage.