8 Classic Songs That Resurfaced Thanks to Shows Like ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Euphoria’ (Photos)

After six months of impressive needle drops on various TV shows, eight songs resurfaced because of their noteworthy use in various series (along with one blockbuster film). Typically, film soundtracks are attributed as the medium with the grand use of hits from every decade. But in 2022, it's been the TV that helped classic songs resurface and reach high streaming numbers and downloads, according to Tunefind. Whether the repeated success comes from the scene-stealing songs such as Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill” or social media’s adoption of the songs such as Steely Dan's "Dirty Work,” these classics dominated the charts.
HBO
Although the "And Just Like That..." premiered in December 2021, the series premiere's use of Todd Rundgren's "Hello It’s Me," reached 2.3 million streams and 3,200 downloads in February 2022.
“And Just Like That...” is streaming on HBO Max.
Netflix
In the queer teen rom-com, "Heartstopper," Maggie Rogers' "Alaska (Toby Green Remix)" was featured in the third episode, "Kiss." Although not an older song, the remix reached 2.4 million streams and 500 downloads in April after the April 22 premiere.
“Heartstopper” is streaming on Netflix.
HBO
Sinead O'Connor's “Drink Before the War” in "Euphoria's" fourth episode, "You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can" reached 3.2 million streams and 1,800 downloads, after Cal (Eric Dane) chooses the 1987 song off the jukebox.
“Euphoria” is streaming on HBO Max.
Disney+
In the series premiere of Disney+'s Marvel show "Moon Knight," Engelbert Humperdinck's "A Man Without Love" played throughout. After the March 30 premiere episode, Humperdinck's song reached 8.1 million official U.S. streams and 3,500 downloads in the month of April.
“Moon Knight” is streaming on Disney+.
HBO
After the December 2021 release of "Euphoria's" Season 2 trailer, accompanied by Gerry Rafferty’s “Right Down the Line,” the 1978 song reached 9.3 million U.S. on-demand streams and 4,400 downloads in January 2022.
“Euphoria” is streaming on HBO Max.
Netflix
During January, 21 Savage’s "A Lot" in "Ozark" Season 4's fourth episode, "Ace Duece," garnered 16.1 million streams and 900 downloads, after the production's use of the song during the episode's end credits.
“Ozark” is streaming on Netflix.
Netflix
Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" from "Stranger Things'" fourth episode "Chapter Four: Dear Billy" reached the highest number of streams and downloads with totals of 18.2 million streams and 18,600 downloads in just May alone, following the release of the first five Season 4 episodes.
“Stranger Things” is streaming on Netflix.
HBO
While not the first show to utilize Steely Dan's "Dirty Work," (see Season 3 of "The Sopranos") it was "Euphoria's" use of the song in Season 2 premiere, "Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door," that brought the song a new life on social media. "Dirty Work" became a trending song on TikTok, with 13,100 videos using the song for accompaniment, with TikTokers showing either an outfit of the day, their personal participation in some sort of "dirty work,""day in the life" videos, and of course "Euphoria" theories.
“Euphoria” is streaming on HBO Max.
Warner Brothers
Consider this one a Bonus Track: One 2022 film that revived a classic with true domination was the use of Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” in Matt Reeves' "The Batman." Nirvana's song accumulated 7.9 million streams and 3,100 downloads by March 15, following the March 4 premiere.