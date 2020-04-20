‘9-1-1': Christopher Asks Eddie to Bring in His Silver Star – and War Stories – for ‘Show and Tell’ (Exclusive Video)

Tonight’s episode of “9-1-1” is all about Eddie Diaz’s (Ryan Guzman) backstory and in TheWrap’s exclusive clip from the hour, titled “Eddie Begins,” we see how that past might begin to unfold for the first time, as Eddie’s son Christopher (Gavin McHugh) asks him to come tell his class about how he got his Silver Star.

In the video, which you can view above, young Christopher is brought to Station 118 by Carla (Cocoa Brown) on his way to school so that he can ask his dad to be his “show and tell” on Friday.

“OK, show and tell. I thought you were bringing in your new hamster?”

Oh, no, Carla says “the new hamster is old news” and Christopher was “snooping” in Eddie’s closet and found his Silver Star. When they hand over the medal to Eddie, he begins to hear voices shouting, which are clearly echoes from his time in Afghanistan.

Also Read: Fox Renews '9-1-1' for Season 4 and Spinoff '9-1-1: Lone Star' for Season 2

“Do you ever just wear it?” Buck (Oliver Stark) asks Eddie, to which Eddie jokes he’s never found the right outfit for it.

But in all seriousness, Buck wants to know if Eddie thinks he can tell the story of how he got his Silver Star to fourth graders.

“Not really,” Eddie says.

But Christopher begs his father and Eddie agrees.

“Yes, yes, I promise. You and me, Friday morning, telling appropriate-for-fourth-grader war stories,” Eddie tells his son, before he has to run off, as the station’s alarm rings.

Here’s the official description for tonight’s episode: Eddie’s journey to rescue a boy from a well turns into a mission to save himself from his past.

Be sure to check back with TheWrap after the episode for our post-mortem interview with Guzman about what gets revealed in Eddie’s big backstory.

“9-1-1” airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.