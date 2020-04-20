‘9-1-1': Christopher Asks Eddie to Bring in His Silver Star – and War Stories – for ‘Show and Tell’ (Exclusive Video)

Great, now he just has to figure out how to tell those stories in a way that’s “appropriate for fourth graders”

| April 20, 2020 @ 2:00 PM Last Updated: April 20, 2020 @ 3:09 PM

Tonight’s episode of “9-1-1” is all about Eddie Diaz’s (Ryan Guzman) backstory and in TheWrap’s exclusive clip from the hour, titled “Eddie Begins,” we see how that past might begin to unfold for the first time, as Eddie’s son Christopher (Gavin McHugh) asks him to come tell his class about how he got his Silver Star.

In the video, which you can view above, young Christopher is brought to Station 118 by Carla (Cocoa Brown) on his way to school so that he can ask his dad to be his “show and tell” on Friday.

“OK, show and tell. I thought you were bringing in your new hamster?”

Oh, no, Carla says “the new hamster is old news” and Christopher was “snooping” in Eddie’s closet and found his Silver Star. When they hand over the medal to Eddie, he begins to hear voices shouting, which are clearly echoes from his time in Afghanistan.

Also Read: Fox Renews '9-1-1' for Season 4 and Spinoff '9-1-1: Lone Star' for Season 2

“Do you ever just wear it?” Buck (Oliver Stark) asks Eddie, to which Eddie jokes he’s never found the right outfit for it.

But in all seriousness, Buck wants to know if Eddie thinks he can tell the story of how he got his Silver Star to fourth graders.

“Not really,” Eddie says.

But Christopher begs his father and Eddie agrees.

Also Read: Fox Renews '9-1-1' for Season 4 and Spinoff '9-1-1: Lone Star' for Season 2

“Yes, yes, I promise. You and me, Friday morning, telling appropriate-for-fourth-grader war stories,” Eddie tells his son, before he has to run off, as the station’s alarm rings.

Here’s the official description for tonight’s episode: Eddie’s journey to rescue a boy from a well turns into a mission to save himself from his past.

Be sure to check back with TheWrap after the episode for our post-mortem interview with Guzman about what gets revealed in Eddie’s big backstory.

“9-1-1” airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Innocence Files Netflix
  • OUTER BANKS Netflix
  • Mrs America FX
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 10 Bravo
  • FX
  • Fauda-Season-3 Netflix
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • #BLACKAF Netflix
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • too-hot-to-handle-video Netflix
  • Friday Night in With the Morgans AMC
  • Dragnificent TLC
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Ghost in the Shell SAC2045 Netflix
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race VH1
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • Normal People Hulu Hulu
  • Blindspot NBC
  • HOLLYWOOD Netflix
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • Rick and Morty Season 4 Adult Swim
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Fox
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • NOS4A2
  • Dirty John
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 62

Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE