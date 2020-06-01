A pair of co-stars of Fox’s “9-1-1” procedural are at opposite ends of a debate surrounding the use of racial slurs.
Ryan Guzman, who plays firefighter Eddie Diaz on the show, came under fire Sunday after taking to Instagram Live to defend both himself and his fiancée, Brazilian actress Chrysti Ane, for using racial slurs. Soon after, his co-star Oliver Stark, who plays Evan Buckley, weighed in to oppose Guzman’s remarks, saying, “there is no excuse for the use of the N-word.”
Guzman and Ane first came under fire in May when some of Ane’s tweets from 2011 resurfaced in which she used the N-word. She has since apologized, but added that at the time she was in a relationship with a man of color and “felt accepted by the black community,” which lead her to feel comfortable using the slur.
“At the time none of my friends found it offensive, but I must say I didn’t fully comprehend the WEIGHT of the word,” she wrote.
In Guzman’s Instagram Live video from Sunday, he justified their use of racial slurs by saying that he and his friends of different ethnicities “call each other slurs all the time.”
“I have plenty of friends — Black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other’s races all the time. We call each other slurs all the time. We don’t get butthurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down. So, what are y’all trying to get at? You’re trying to prove that somebody that’s not racist is racist? Nah. You don’t have that power. There is no racist energy coming from this household at all,” he said in the Live, a portion of which can still be viewed here.
Several of his followers commented on the video with disapproval, leading Guzman to later tweet, “I’m done with defending myself or my family to people who are as quick to judge as they are to condemn. Let me get back to the real topic and help out any way I can to the black community,” he said along with links to resources to donate and support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Following Guzman’s tweet, Stark took to Twitter to address his co-star’s comments.
“I know a lot of you want to hear my thoughts on what a cast member said today on IG live. I can tell you that my opinion is there is absolutely no excuse for the use of the N-word. It belongs to the Black community only and I absolutely don’t agree with it being used by anyone else under any circumstances,” he wrote in a thread.
Reps for “9-1-1” and Fox did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
The debate comes amid global protests against police brutality and systemic racism, triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on Memorial day as a result of excessive force used by the Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck while arresting him.
LGBTQ Hollywood 2020: 19 Stars Who Have Come Out Since Last Year's Pride (Photos)
Lil Nas X
The "Old Town Road" singer came out as gay in a June 2019 tweet. "I don’t wanna just live my entire life — especially how I just got to where I’m at — just like, not doing what I wanna do," he said in an interview with the BBC.
Getty Images
Willow Smith
The "Whip My Hair" singer came out as bisexual and open to polyamorous relationships in a June 2019 interview with her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, on "Red Table Talk." "I love men and women equally and so I would definitely want one man, one woman," she said. "I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people."
Getty
Connor Jessup
The Canadian actor, who starred in "Falling Skies" and Netflix's "Locke and Key," came out as gay in a June 2019 confession on Instagram. "I’ve played that tedious game. Most painfully, I’ve talked about the gay characters I’ve played from a neutral, almost anthropological distance, as if they were separate from me," he said. "I don’t want to be complicit, even peripherally, in the idea that being gay is a problem to be solved or hushed. I’m grateful to be gay. Queerness is a solution."
Getty
Juan Pablo Di Pace
In a June 2019 TED talk, the actor-singer Juan Pablo Di Pace ("Fuller House") came out as gay and shared his struggle for acceptance in his native Argentina. " I figured if I changed my f---ing self, I could be in," he said, adding that he came to terms with his sexuality while playing Jesus in the 2015 NBC miniseries "A.D. The Bible Continues." “So there I am, hanging on the cross… and I look up at the sky, and I think, ‘You could still strike me down with lightning. Are you sure you want me to play your son?'” he recalled, before experiencing what he called an "overwhelming feeling of love and acceptance and freedom."
Getty Images
Julianne Hough
In an August 2019 story in Women's Health, the "Dancing With the Stars" alum said she came out as bisexual to her husband, hockey player Brooks Laich: "‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,’” she says.
ABC
Joshua Rush
In a series of tweets in August 2019, the teenage star of Disney Channel's "Andi Mack" came out as an "out and proud bisexual man." But the actor admitted, "I suffered with some level of my own internalized homophobia even while playing the first openly gay character on Disney Channel."
Getty Images
Kat Barrell
The "Wynonna Earp" star came out as bisexual in the August 2019 issue of the U.K.'s Diva magazine. "I am attracted to both men and women and the person I fell in love with is a man," she said. "I wish it could just be about the human I am in love with, not their gender. This is why I am so passionate about advocating for equal acceptance across the spectrum of sexuality."
SyFy
Brian J. Smith
In a November 2019 interview with Attitude, the star of "Sense8" and "Treadstone" publicly identified as gay and said it took a long time to come to terms with his sexuality after growing up in rural Texas in the 1980s. At school, I really couldn’t fit in anywhere. I wasn’t a jock or a nerd," he said. “Forget about any LGBTQ union or groups. There was absolutely nothing. I was completely alone. I heard all the names: pussy, f--got.”
Getty Images
Brigette Lundy-Paine
The star of Netflix's "Aytpical" came out as nonbinary in a November 2019 Instagram post. "I’m non-binary, always felt a lil bit boy, lil bit girl, lil bit neither. using they/them as of late n it feels right," they wrote. "scary af to come out n been rly putting this off. But I feel I owe it to myself and to all of us who struggle w gender."
Getty Images
Stacy London
In a December 2019 Instagram post, the former host of "What Not to Wear" came out and shared her one-year relationship with musician Cat Yazbek. "So I used to date men. Now I date her. That’s it," she wrote.
Getty Images
DJ Qualls
The comedic actor, best known for "Road Trip," "The New Guy" and "Z Nation," came out in a January 2020 tweet. "Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time," he wrote. "Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career."
Getty Images
Witold Sadowy
It's never too late to speak your truth. Acclaimed Polish stage actor Witold Sadowy used the occasion of his 100th birthday in January 2020 in interview with TVP Kultura. "For me, the most important thing is the survival of the truth," he said. "I am proud that I am an honest man. I didn’t get married, and I didn’t have children, something I really regret. But I was born different. I’m gay."
Jameela Jamil
The star of "The Good Place" came out as "queer" in February 2020 after receiving some pushback for her role as MC of a new HBO Max series about ballroom vogueing. "Twitter is brutal. This is why I never officially came out as queer," she tweeted. "I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, as it’s not easy within the south Asian community to be accepted, and I always answered honestly if ever straight-up asked about it on Twitter. But I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon-jumping over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear, and turmoil when I was a kid."
Getty Images
Rick Cosnett
The star of "The Vampire Diaries," "Quantico" and "The Flash" came out as gay in a short Instagram video in February 2020. "I’ve made a promise to myself to live my truth every day and sometimes that is a really hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things that you don’t even know about from childhood and society and from just life," he said.
Getty Images
Da Brat
Rapper Da Brat surprised fans in March 2020 by sharing a birthday gift from her girlfriend, Kaleidoscope Hair CEO Jessica Dupart. "I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do,” she wrote on Instagram. "It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”
Getty Images
Dominique Provost-Chalkley
In a March 2020 personal essay on StartTheWave.org, British-Canadian actress came out as "queer" -- just like the title character she played on SyFy's "Wynonna Earp." "As soon as I became sexually aware, I was attracted to all shapes and genders," she wrote. "Playing a queer character and meeting the fans that are drawn to her, I guess I’ve reevaluated how I am to face this part of me."
J. August Richards
The actor, best known for his work on "Angel" and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," came out as gay in an April 2020 Instagram post. Playing a gay doctor on ABC's "Council of Dads," Richards said, "required me to show up fully in a way that I don't always when I'm working. I knew that I could not portray this gay man honestly without letting you all know that I am a gay man myself.”
Getty Images
Rebecca Black
The YouTube sensation, best known for the 2011 viral hit "Friday," came out as "queer" in an April 2020 podcast interview. "I made a conscious decision to not, like, 'come out,'" she explained. "People started asking and I stopped not responding."
Getty Images
Auli'i Cravalho
The actress and singer, who voiced the title character in Disney's 2016 animated hit "Moana" and then starred as Ariel in 2019's "The Little Mermaid Live!" came out as bisexual in an April 2020 TikTok video. (She actually lip-syncs to the "No, I'm bi" lyrics to Eminem's "Those Kinda Nights.")
Getty Images
1 of 20
From Julianne Hough to Da Brat to “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil, a look at the notable people who now identify with the LGBTQ community