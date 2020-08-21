9 Actresses Who’ve Played Princess Diana – Or Soon Will (Photos)

Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The momentous life and tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales, seems to never grow old for Hollywood. From "The Crown" to the upcoming film "Spencer," three actresses are currently lined up to play the People's Princess -- and several more have tried their hand at playing her in the past. From Kristen Stewart to Emma Corrin, here are nine ladies who have -- or will -- play Lady Di.
Emma Corrin - "The Crown"
Corrin has been cast as Lady Diana Spencer in Season 4 of Netflix's royal drama and has already been spotted
dressed in the princess' famous pink polka dot dress and matching hat. The new season will premiere in November.
Getty
Elizabeth Debicki - "The Crown"
For Seasons 5 and 6, Debicki will step in as an older version of the People's Princess and former wife of Prince Charles before she died tragically in a 1997 car crash.
Getty
Kristen Stewart - "Spencer"
Stewart will be the next to portray Princess Diana on film in Pablo Larrain's upcoming film, which follows the princess over the weekend that she decides to split from Charles and give up her future as queen consort of England.
Via YouTube
Naomi Watts - "Diana"
This 2013 film didn't get great reviews, but it does feature Naveen Andrews as a heart surgeon that Diana had an affair with, so it has that going for it.
via YouTube
Julie Cox - "Princess in Love"
This 1996 film also focuses on one of Diana's affairs, this time on a tryst with her former riding instructor, James Hewitt.
TLC
Genevieve O'Reilly - "Diana: Last Days of a Princess"
TLC's docu-drama featured O'Reilly as Diana in dramatic reenactments paired with interviews telling the true story behind her last days. The film was timed to the 10th anniversary of her death in 2007.
via YouTube
Amy Seccombe - "Diana: A Tribute to the People’s Princess "
This 1998 TV movie tells the story of the princess' last year of life, from her romantic relationships to her battle with the press.
Hallmark
Lesley Harcourt - "William & Catherine: A Royal Romance"
Harcourt played Diana in this 2011 Hallmark Channel movie about Prince William and Kate Middleton.
via YouTube
Serena Scott Thomas - "Diana: Her True Story"
This 1993 NBC and Sky One TV movie is based on the book by the same name by Andrew Morton.