Some “90 Day Fiancé” fans are definitely not signing up for Discovery+. (Though weirdly, none of the amateur Twitter critics have seemed to dub it “Discovery Minus” yet. It’s a hacky joke, but it’s right there.)

The beef seems to stem from the fact that certain “90 Day” content is being moved to the new pay streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month with ads or $6.99 for no commercials.

“Sorry I can’t afford your BS complete crap that we now have to pay for a show that WE THE FANS made popular all these years. It’s a kick in the face and dirty,” a Twitter user named Sherry Ells posted. “It’s a big fat no.”

If the words don’t make Ells’ stance clear, her angry-face emoji and “American Idol” GIF drove the point home. You can see that — and posts from a few other unhappy campers — at the bottom of this story.

Among its reallocation of “90 Day” content, Discovery, Inc. has moved spinoff series “The Other Way Strikes Back!” from TLC to Discovery+. The company also ordered three new “90 Day Fiancé” series for the streaming service. Below are those details, straight from the new SVOD (subscriber video on-demand) arm.

“90 Day Bares All” : Get ready for your favorite “90 Day” couples to bare it all — the lies, the secrets and everything we couldn’t show on TV. Hosted by Shaun Robinson, this companion series to “90 Day Fiancé” will put cast members in the hot seat where they reveal pivotal new information and speak completely uncensored. Exclusive content, must-see footage and all the stories behind “90 Day Fiancé”!

The “90 Day Fiancé” universe has been a TV ratings darling for TLC, with many iterations dominating cable and even competing with broadcast television.

Readers can find more about Discovery+ here and see some of Monday’s Twitter backlash below.

