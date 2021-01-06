’90 Day Fiance’ Gets First-Ever Game Show – at Discovery+, Not TLC

The “90 Day Fiance” franchise is adding yet another series to its ever-expanding universe, but this one is unique in that it’s the first-ever game show to join the lineup. And if you want to watch it, you’ll need to get a Discovery+ subscription, because “Love Games” is among the “90 Day” content that won’t be airing on TLC.

Launching Feb. 8 on Discovery, Inc.’s new streaming platform, “Love Games” brings together 24 couples from the “90 Day” universe in a battle to earn the franchise’s “ultimate bragging rights” by proving which pairing knows each other the best. The show is hosted by Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan.

Per Discovery+, “Nothing is out of bounds with these couples who have defeated distance, cultural and language barriers, meddling in-laws and everything in between in fierce match-ups with questions ranging from their juiciest secrets and most annoying habits to just how well they REALLY know each other. Whether they’re bruising egos (“What’s something your partner thinks they’re good at, but really they aren’t?”) or flirting with disaster (“If I could date anyone from the ’90 Day Fiancé’ universe other than my partner, who would it be?”), expect playful banter, plenty of eye-rolling, and a fresh glimpse into their lives.”

Here are the couples competing on “Love Games”: Elizabeth & Andrei, Robert & Anny, Steven & Olga, Larissa & Eric, Blake & Jasmin, Rachel & Jon, Alan & Kirlyam, Stacey & Florian, Kalani & Asuelu, Russ & Pao, Larry & Jenny, Tiffany & Ronald, Anna & Mursel, Kyle & Noon, Angela & Michael, Colt & Debbie, Brett & Daya, Evelyn & David, Darcey & Georgi, Benjamin & Akinyi, Tania & Syngin, Emily & Sasha, Corey & Evelin and David & Annie.

Those “90 Day” vets will be put to the test in the elimination-style game show, which includes three preliminary rounds of questions before the finals, where couples compete for the “90 Day” championship and “Love Games” trophy.

Here is how the game is played, in Discovery+ own words:

Round 1 (8 episodes) – 3 couples compete in each episode, earning points for correct answers, winner advances straight to the semi-finals, second place advances to wild card round, third place is eliminated

Round 2: Wild Card (4 episodes) – 2 couples compete in each episode, winner advances to semi-finals, second place is eliminated

Round 3: Semi-Finals (4 episodes) – 3 couples compete in each episode, winner advances to finals, second and third place are eliminated

Round 4: Finals (1 episode) – 4 couples compete, winner takes the takes the trophy and the ultimate prize, Bragging Rights!

“Love Games” was self-shot by couples competing remotely from their respective homes.