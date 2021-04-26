’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After': Why Did Andrei Ask Elizabeth’s Family for Money?

In Season 6 of “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After,” the focus is on Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet – the couple who starred in the show’s fourth and fifth seasons. When we last saw them, it was clear that Elizabeth’s family wasn’t happy with Andrei’s motivation’s when it came to providing for his family. But Sunday’s premiere showed the stay-at-home dad getting his real estate license and attempting to start his own business flipping houses. So why did Andrei ask Elizabeth’s dad for money?

At first, it looked like Andrei was cleaning up his act and actually taking advice from Elizabeth’s brother Charlie who made a big deal at their wedding Andrei trying to mooch off his family because he didn’t trust him. But then it was revealed that Andrei wanted Chuck–an owner of a property management business–to give him a pretty hefty loan.

Needless to say, this didn’t go over very well with Elizabeth’s sister, Becky.

“Are you joking? Who do you think you are?” she asked Andrei in the episode. “You don’t see my dad. You see, like, a big dollar sign. If you need his help, you need his help, but you’ve gotta respect him.”

When Andrei and Chuck went to dinner later, Andrei asked point blank for a loan that Chuck refused. “I really can’t believe he has the audacity to call a meeting and ask me to loan him $100,000. It’s unbelievable, really. I don’t even know what to say,” Chuck told the cameras. What he did say was that Andrei basically didn’t deserve to be handed the money but that if he wanted to prove he was dedicated to helping his family, he’d consider giving him a loan down the line.

Elizabeth and Andrei have been married for three years now and have a 2-year-old daughter, Eleanor. So him getting into the family business – something he refused in the past – isn’t quite surprising. But will Elizabeth’s dad and father actually want him to be involved in the family business, given that they don’t already trust him? That seems like a question that’s going to be answered over the course of the season.

If the season premiere was any indication, things are going to get pretty rocky for Elizabeth and Andrei this season. But hopefully they can handle it. And honestly, let’s face it – what would “90 Day Fiance” be without intense family drama? It’ll be fun to see how far Andrei can push it before things really go off the rails.