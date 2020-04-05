The families of “90 Day Fiance” have overcome cultural, religious and language barriers throughout the course of the reality show, but in its spinoff series “90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined,” they now have to deal with a new challenge brought about by the coronavirus.

TheWrap got the first look at the new, five-part special that airs on TLC beginning on Monday, April 20. It gives a taste of the heartwarming ways families are trying to stay #HomeTogether and adapting to life under self-quarantine.

“Quarantine time is never easy, but we’re getting through this because when people stick together, nothing bad can happen,” David Toborowsky, who appeared with his wife Annie in “Happily Ever After?,” “What Now” and “Pillow Talk,” says in the clip.

“90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined” checks in with dozens of couples that are still together and other individuals to see how they’re affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Over 40 former cast members will return as part of the five-episode spinoff, which was produced through a combination of self-shot footage and remote video interviews with producers.

The series is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company, for TLC.

“90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined” airs Mondays on TLC beginning April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Watch the promo for the TV special above.

Here’s some of the returning castmembers that will be taking part, per TLC:

Alan (Fremont, Utah) & Kirlyam (Brazil) - 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?

- 90 Day Fiancé, What Now? Anna (Bellevue, Neb.) & Mursel (Turkey) - 90 Day Fiancé

- 90 Day Fiancé Benjamin (Phoenix, Ariz.) & Akinyi (Kenya) - Before the 90 Days

- Before the 90 Days Brett (Snohomish, Wash.) & Daya (Philippines) — 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?

— 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After? Caesar (Jacksonville, N.C.) - Before the 90 Days

- Before the 90 Days Chantel (Atlanta, Ga.) & Pedro (Dominican Republic) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel Colt & Debbie (Las Vegas, Nev.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk Corey (Mill A., Wash.) & Evelin (Ecuador) – The Other Way, What Now?

– The Other Way, What Now? Cortney (Davenport, Fla.) - Before the 90 Days, What Now?

- Before the 90 Days, What Now? Danielle (Sandusky, Ohio) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk Darcey (Middletown, Conn.) - Before the 90 Days, Pillow Talk

- Before the 90 Days, Pillow Talk David (Louisville, Ky.) & Annie (Thailand) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk Dean (Virginia Beach, Va.) - Before the 90 Days, What Now?, Pillow Talk

- Before the 90 Days, What Now?, Pillow Talk Elizabeth (Tampa, Fla.) & Andrei (Moldova) - 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk

- 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk Emily (Portland, Ore.) & Sasha (Russia) - 90 Day Fiancé

- 90 Day Fiancé Jesse (Netherlands) - Before the 90 Days, What Now?

- Before the 90 Days, What Now? Karen & Thomas (Atlanta, Ga.) - 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

- 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel Michael (Greenwich, Conn.) & Juliana (Brazil) - 90 Day Fiancé

- 90 Day Fiancé Molly (Woodstock, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk Narkyia (Camp Hill, Pa.) & Lowo (Nigeria) - 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?

- 90 Day Fiancé, What Now? Patrick (Las Vegas, Nev.) - Before the 90 Days, What Now?

- Before the 90 Days, What Now? Rachel (Albuquerque, N.M.) & Jon (England) - Before the 90 Days, What Now?

- Before the 90 Days, What Now? River & Winter (Atlanta, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel

– 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel Robert (Winter Park, Fla.) & Anny (Dominican Republic) – 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?, Pillow Talk

– 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?, Pillow Talk Tiffany (Frederick, Md.) & Ronald (South Africa) - The Other Way, What Now?

- The Other Way, What Now? Yamir (Nicaragua) - 90 Day Fiance