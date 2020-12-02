Discovery is moving “The Other Way Strikes Back!” from TLC to the new streaming service Discovery+. The company also ordered three new “90 Day Fiancé” series for the venture, which launches next month.

“90 Day Bares All” : Get ready for your favorite “90 Day” couples to bare it all — the lies, the secrets and everything we couldn’t show on TV. Hosted by Shaun Robinson, this companion series to “90 Day Fiancé” will put cast members in the hot seat where they reveal pivotal new information and speak completely uncensored. Exclusive content, must-see footage and all the stories behind “90 Day Fiancé”!

: An intimate look into the lives of our couples, told from their perspective. Without producers or crew, the cast members film themselves in their day-to-day lives as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the new challenges it brings to their relationships.

: The ultimate collection of "90 Day Fiancé" stories for the "90 Day" superfan are now on demand! Each curated mini-series is made up of every single scene a beloved couple has appeared in across each show in the "90 Day" Universe. Now fans can watch each couples' story from the very beginning how and when they want to.

"The Other Way Strikes Back!": Viewers will get a fresh look at the duos fans have come to know and love, sharing their home lives, behind-the-scenes details missed by cameras and addressing some of the most outrageous, cringe-worthy moments, and sassy social media and pillow talk commentary of the second season of "The Other Way."

“90 Day Fiancé” has been a ratings darling for TLC, with many iterations dominating cable and even competing with broadcast television.

Discovery+ launches on Jan. 4, 2020. It will cost $4.99 per month with ads or $6.99 without ads.

Or perhaps you can get it for free: Discovery will partner with Verizon to give its 55 million customers up to a free year of Discovery+, depending on their service plans. Disney made a similar deal with the phone carrier when it launched Disney+ a year ago.

