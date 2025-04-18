‘9-1-1’ Episode 16 Trailer Shows Grim Funeral Procession, Eddie’s Return | Video

Note: This story contains spoilers from “9-1-1” Season 8, Episode 15.

“9-1-1” fans were devastated on Thursday night to lose series mainstay Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), who ended up sacrificing his life to save colleague Chimney (Kenneth Choi) from a deadly supervirus.

In the trailer for the next episode, which airs on May 1, we see the impact Bobby’s death has on his fire family and his wife Athena (Angela Bassett) as they gather for a solemn funeral procession down the streets of Los Angeles.

Even Eddie (Ryan Guzman), who relocated to be in El Paso, Texas to reconnect with his son, is on hand for the sad occasion. We see shots of him in uniform, saluting alongside a devastated Buck (Oliver Stark), and helping carry Bobby’s coffin.

Chimney appears to be taking it the hardest. “Nobody blames you,” his brother-in-law Buck tells him. Chimney replies, “I blame him. He gave his life so I could live. I’m just not sure what I’m supposed to do with that.”

Meanwhile, his widow Athena sobs to best friend Hen (Aisha Hinds), “He’s not supposed to be dead. He just left. He left me.”

Although over eight seasons, the show has been known for the miraculous recoveries of its firefighter and paramedics in the face of certain death, but showrunner Tim Minear said it was finally time to kill off one of the main characters.

“It had to happen eventually,” he told TheWrap. “I needed a major character death if I wanted, going forward, for the audience to feel any kind of suspense or that there were real stakes involved in any of the cases … If you feel like everyone’s going to be fine, I think that the show just dies of inertia at that point. So I felt like it was important.”

Krause called the decision a “bold creative choice,” adding, “Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at ‘9-1-1’ salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe.”

Minear promised that the remaining three episodes of Season 8 will show the characters dealing with their loss. “I didn’t want to end the season on that. It’s too dark and cheap for the audience. You want to be with the characters in the direct aftermath of that and grieve with them. So it just felt like if not now, when?” he told TheWrap.