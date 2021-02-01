‘9-1-1’/’Lone Star’ Crossover: Hen Tags Along as Buck and Eddie Head to Texas (Exclusive Video)

We can’t tell you what happens during Monday’s “9-1-1,” but we can tell you whatever it is leads to Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) packing up one of the 118’s fire trucks and heading from Los Angeles over to Texas to help out the “Lone Star” team for the Fox shows’ first-ever crossover episode.

But before Buck and Eddie can get their butts in gear, Hen (Aisha Hinds) decides she’s coming along for the ride.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s “9-1-1,” titled “Future Tense,” we hear a news reporter talking about the “raging fires” in San Angelo and that further counties, including the LAFD, have been asked to come help contain the flames.

Also Read: Why the '9-1-1'/'Lone Star' Crossover Should Bring a Tidal Wave of Viewers to Fox (and Hulu)

Buck, who says he’s been on the list for special deployment ever since he joined the department and never got a call before today, cannot wait to leave and Eddie is psyched too. Just before they can roll out, Hen comes over and plays the mom card, telling everyone to make sure they go to the bathroom before they start this 20-hour drive.

You might be wondering why Hen would choose to signup for this gig.

“I got two kids and med school bills to pay. I’ll take all the emergency overtime I can get. Besides it will be fun, I’ve never been to Texas,” she tells the guys.

Here’s the description for tonight’s “9-1-1,” which airs at 8 p.m.: The 118 race to save a man under siege by his high-tech smart home, and a yoga teacher who has lost her vision. Athena hunts down a bank robber disguised by Covid protocols. Meanwhile, Buck confides in Maddie, Hen clashes with her antagonizing medical school lab partner and members of the 118’s crew prep for an out-of-state mission.

Also Read: '9-1-1': Bobby, Hen and Eddie Find Hollywood Sign's Fallen 'H' - and Some Hikers in Serious Danger (Exclusive Video)

And here’s the synopsis for the “Lone Star” episode at 9 p.m., “Hold the Line,” which will act as the crossover: As a wildfire spreads across Texas, Evan “Buck” Buckley, Henrietta “Hen” Wilson and Eddie Diaz from the 118 firehouse in Los Angeles arrive in Austin to help Capt. Strand and the 126. As the crews race to save a group of teenagers trapped by the fire at a campground, Owen and Hen fight for their lives in the aftermath of a helicopter crash.

Check back with TheWrap tonight after the “9-1-1”/”Lone Star” crossover for our post-mortem interview with showrunner Tim Minear.