911 Kenneth Choi Chimney

Fox

‘9-1-1’ and ‘Lone Star’ Ratings Rise in Week After Crossover

by | February 9, 2021 @ 8:29 AM

The CW’s “Black Lightning” does not have a particularly electrifying Season 4 premiere

Fox’s “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” both grew in ratings the week following the network’s crossover event. The weekly growth, combined with a lower-rated episode of “The Bachelor” on ABC, led Fox to tie the Disney-owned broadcast channel atop Monday’s Nielsen key-demo ratings. Fox was easily the most-watched of the broadcast nets last night.

The CW was at the bottom of the broadcast rankings. That’s not an unusual spot for the youngest-skewing over-the-air channel, but CW executives surely would have preferred to see better numbers from the Season 4 premiere of “Black Lightning.”

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Apple TV filming at Kester Elementary School Sherman Oaks

Battle Brews Over LA Schools Used as Film Sets While Real Students Are Stuck at Home
David Goodman WGA West

WGA President Says Pandemic ‘Sped Up’ Packaging Fee Victory: ‘Agencies Aren’t Out of the Writer Business’
The Equalizer

‘The Equalizer’ Tops 20 Million Viewers but Is Lowest-Rated Post-Super Bowl Show Ever
Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV Draws 96.4 Million Multiplatform Viewers, Lowest Since 2007
Tucker Carlson election night 2020

Fox Ad Revenue Jumps 14% in 2020 Election Quarter
Sundance Film Festival Egyptian

Virtual Sundance Boasts 600,000 Audience Views – Nearly 3 Times More Than 2020
Tiger King Joe Exotic

The ‘Tiger King’ Effect: Documentary+ Enters a Crowded Streaming Market Targeting Fans of Nonfiction
post super bowl shows

The Most and Least Watched Post-Super Bowl TV Shows Since 1988: How Will ‘The Equalizer’ Add Up?
The Snoopy Show

Apple’s ‘Snoopy Show’ Team on Why Charlie Brown Still Has a Place in Superhero-Filled Kids TV
Salvatore: The Musical!

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Legacies’ Audience Dips With ‘Vampire Diaries’-Inspired Musical Episode

Why CBS Gave Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ the Best Launch Slot on TV, Post-Super Bowl