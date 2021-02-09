‘9-1-1’ and ‘Lone Star’ Ratings Rise in Week After Crossover

The CW’s “Black Lightning” does not have a particularly electrifying Season 4 premiere

The CW was at the bottom of the broadcast rankings. That’s not an unusual spot for the youngest-skewing over-the-air channel, but CW executives surely would have preferred to see better numbers from the Season 4 premiere of “Black Lightning.”

Fox’s “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” both grew in ratings the week following the network’s crossover event. The weekly growth, combined with a lower-rated episode of “The Bachelor” on ABC, led Fox to tie the Disney-owned broadcast channel atop Monday’s Nielsen key-demo ratings. Fox was easily the most-watched of the broadcast nets last night.

Fox and ABC tied for first in ratings, both with a 1.0 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. Fox was first in total viewers with an average of 6 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was third with 4.2 million total viewers.

For Fox, “9-1-1” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.1/7 and 6.6 million viewers. Spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” at 9 put up a 0.9/6 and 5.4 million viewers.

For ABC, “The Bachelor” from 8 to 10 averaged a 1.3/8 and 5.2 million viewers. At 10, a rerun dragged ABC down into that aforementioned first-place tie.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.6/4 and second in viewers with 5 million. “The Neighborhood” at 8 drew a 0.9/6 and 6 million viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” nabbed a 0.8/5 and 5.4 million viewers. “All Rise” at 9 had a 0.5/3 and 4 million viewers. “Bull” at 10” received a 0.5/3 and 5.2 million viewers.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 2.7 million. “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8 got a 0.5/3 and 3 million viewers. At 9, “The Wall” had a 0.4/3 and 2.7 million viewers. A repeat followed.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 971,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 672,000. At 8, “All American” received a 0.3/2 and 819,000 viewers. The “Black Lightning” Season 4 premiere at 9 got a 0.2/1 and 525,000 viewers.