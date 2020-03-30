‘9-1-1': Watch the Team Help a Guy Who Shot Himself in the Heart With a Nail Gun (Exclusive Video)

On tonight’s “9-1-1,” a guy shoots himself through the heart with a nail gun, giving home renovation a bad name.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from Monday’s episode, titled “Pinned,” the 118 team responds to an emergency call placed by the man’s daughter after he accidentally pulls the trigger of his power tool and hits the “bullseye” in his chest, as Chimney (Kenneth Choi) so elegantly puts it while attending to the victim.

Though the guy laying on the ground with the nail stuck in his chest, understandably, says he feels like an “idiot” for what he did, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) tries to make him feel a bit better by saying “this happens a lot more than you think.”

After Buck (Oliver Stark) has secured the “weapon” and Chimney and Hen (Aisha Hinds) have managed to get the man into the ambulance and on the way to the hospital, he realizes he didn’t return his daughter’s affections when she said “I love you” before you he was taken away.

Just as he begins to worry that he will die before he can ever say those words to her again, he begins to code. Uh-oh.

Here’s the official description for the new episode: The 118 responds to accidents at a bowling alley and a home renovation, as Athena pursues a car thief. Bobby and Michael take Harry camping and Chimney and Maddie rush into action when their romantic dinner date takes a wild-turn.

Along with Choi, Guzman, Stark and Hinds, “9-1-1” stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Rockmond Dunbar.

Oh, just in case you 118 fans were worried about the possibility of not seeing the end of “9-1-1” Season 3 amid production shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’re here to reassure you that the Fox first-responder drama completed filming on its remaining episodes before those delays and halts began.

“9-1-1” airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.