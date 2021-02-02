911 Lone Star crossover

Fox

Fox's '9-1-1: Lone Star' Audience Grows With Crossover Event, but ABC Still Tops Demo Ratings

by | February 2, 2021 @ 8:43 AM

Regular “9-1-1” slips a bit from last Monday; steady “The Bachelor” is No. 1 among adults 18-49

The “9-1-1: Lone Star” gang was not alone last night, when regular ol’ “9-1-1” firefighters came to aid the Texas team in a Fox crossover event.

As a result, Fox drew the most total viewers again on broadcast TV last night, but ABC’s steady “The Bachelor” paved the way for another first-place finish in the key demo’s ratings.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

