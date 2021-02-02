Fox’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Audience Grows With Crossover Event, but ABC Still Tops Demo Ratings

Regular “9-1-1” slips a bit from last Monday; steady “The Bachelor” is No. 1 among adults 18-49

As a result, Fox drew the most total viewers again on broadcast TV last night, but ABC’s steady “The Bachelor” paved the way for another first-place finish in the key demo’s ratings.

The “9-1-1: Lone Star” gang was not alone last night, when regular ol’ “9-1-1” firefighters came to aid the Texas team in a Fox crossover event.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.1 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelor” from 8 p.m to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.4/9 and 5.3 million viewers. A rerun followed.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.9/5 and first in viewers with 6.2 million. At 8, “9-1-1” proper drew a 0.9/6 and 6.5 million viewers. “9-1-1: Lone Star” at 9, which is when the majority of the actual crossing-over took place, received a 0.8/5 and 6 million viewers.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.6/4 and in viewers with 3.2 million. “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8 had a 0.6/3 and 3.3 million viewers. At 9, “The Wall” got a 0.6/3 and 3.2 million viewers. “The Weakest Link” at 10 received a 0.5/4 and 3 million viewers.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fifth in viewers with 1.4 million.

CBS and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was fourth in total viewers with 3 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

CBS aired all reruns last night.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 520,000.

More to come…