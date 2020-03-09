‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Finale Sneak Peek – A Power Surge Shocks Owen and The 126 (Exclusive Video)
The station’s electricity has a mind of its own — and we have no idea why
Jennifer Maas | March 9, 2020 @ 1:32 PM
Last Updated: March 9, 2020 @ 1:58 PM
The first season of “9-1-1: Lone Star” comes to a shocking conclusion with a two-hour finale Monday night. Like, literally shocking if TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek from the second hour is any indication.
In the clip from Episode 110, titled “Austin, We Have a Problem,” which you can view via the video above, you’ll see Owen (Rob Lowe) informed that Michelle (Liv Tyler) hasn’t checked in with the 126 this morning. But before he can figure out where she might be and what she might be up to, a power surge suddenly hits the station and makes everything that runs on electricity go haywire.
Naturally, the sequence is set to Oingo Boingo’s “Weird Science” because, well, it’s a super weird science-y situation. Now, we have no idea what this actually means, but we know it’s not good!
Here’s the official description for tonight’s two-hour finale of “9-1-1: Lone Star,” which is made up of Episode 109, “Awakening,” and Episode 110, “Austin, We Have A Problem”:
Owen and the 126 crew race to a gender reveal party gone horribly wrong, and a father/son trapped in a cave during a spelunking excursion. Meanwhile, Owen helps T.K. reconcile the past to help his future, Judd and Grace aid Judd’s aging father (guest star Barry Corbin) and Michelle learns the full truth about her missing sister, Iris.
Along with Tyler and Lowe, “9-1-1: Lone Star” stars Ronen Rubinstein, Rafael Silva, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, Jim Parrack and Sierra McClain.
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker, Alexis Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani and John J. Gray are also executive producers, with Lowe serving as co-executive producer.
You can check back in with TheWrap after the “Lone Star” finale to read our interview with Rubinstein, who plays T.K., about his character’s fate and where things stand for a second season of the “9-1-1” spinoff series.
The “9-1-1: Lone Star” Season 1 finale airs Monday at 8/7c on Fox.
