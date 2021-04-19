The second season of “9-1-1: Lone Star” returns Monday with an episode that picks up right where the midseason finale left off, with Grace (Sierra McClain) and Judd (Jim Parrack) struggling to survive after their car flipped off a bridge and into the water below. But while the couple is battling that life-or-death crisis in the present, the hour will flashback to the first crisis they shared, which happened when Judd calls a hotline for help.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip of the scene, which you can view above, you’ll see a young Judd dial a number while sitting in his car and a very familiar voice answer the phone on the other end.

“Prayer and Crisis, how may I help you tonight?” a young Grace says from the religious call center, patiently waiting for the caller to respond. “Just take your time,” she advises while they wait in silence.

“I apologize, I don’t even know why I dialed this number,” Judd says.

Grace asks if Judd wants to tell her his name. He says he’d just make something up, so she decides to call him John.

“You said you don’t know why you made this call tonight. Do you think maybe it’s because you were led to?”

“Hey, look, I’m sorry. I thought maybe I was in some kind of a confessional mood, but I ain’t really much of a talker when it comes right down to it.”

That’s when Grace tells Judd that’s OK because God knows what’s in his heart anyways.

“You can’t hide from God,” Judd says, before revealing to Grace he’s been trying to hide from himself for 10 years. And he’s been doing a “pretty good job of it” by “hiding behind the uniform and pretending that that uniform was me, but it ain’t.”

Grace asks Judd — sorry, John — if he’s in the military, and he tells her he’s a firefighter, which she finds just as brave.

But Judd says, no, he’s not a “hero.”

Here’s the official description for Monday’s “9-1-1: Lone Star,” titled “Saving Grace”: “Grace and Judd fight for their lives in the aftermath of the horrific car accident, as flashbacks show how a childhood tragedy led Judd to meet Grace and how they ultimately fell in love.”

“9-1-1: Lone Star” airs Mondays at 9/8c on Fox.