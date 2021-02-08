‘9-1-1: Lone Star': The Gang Meets Salim, Marjan’s Fiancé Since She Was 12 (Exclusive Video)

Monday’s episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star” will introduce the guys of Station 126 to Salim (guest star Mena Massoud), the man who their dear Marjan (Natacha Karam) has apparently been engaged to since she was 12 years old. And viewers at home are sure to be as shocked as Marjan’s friends are when they first find out about this mysterious fiance.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s “9-1-1: Lone Star,” which is titled, “Friends With Benefits,” the boys are waiting for Marjan to come out after a roller derby race and see another man waiting for her (who viewers might recognize from the live-action “Aladdin”).

Mateo (Julian Works) and Paul (Brian Michael Smith) are worried he might be a “creep” as he approaches her but when they get close and ask her if “everything is good here?” she tells them who he is.

“Salim’s my fiance,” she says to a shocked Mateo and Paul, just as T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) come up and hear the news too. When T.K. is as surprised Mateo and Paul were the first time they heard it, he asks “when did this happen,” Marjan says, “When we were 12.”

Wow, sounds like there’s a lot of history here to unpack tonight. And since this is the 126 crew we’re dealing with, we’re sure there are going to be plenty of opinions to go around about Marjan’s romantic situation.

Here’s the official description for this episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star”: The 126 is on the scene when a disastrous wedding comes crumbling down, as Grace helps a dominatrix and her slave involved in a shocking situation. Meanwhile, Owen and Gwyneth struggle to label their new relationship and a man from Marjan’s past re-enters back in her life.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” airs Mondays at 9/8c on Fox, right after “9-1-1” at 8/7c.