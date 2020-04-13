Fox Renews ‘9-1-1’ for Season 4 and Spinoff ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ for Season 2

Fox has renewed “9-1-1” for Season 4 and and its spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” for Season 2, the broadcast network announced Monday.

The Rob Lowe-led “Lone Star” began airing in January, taking over “9-1-1’s” Monday at 8 p.m. time slot while the first-responder drama was on hiatus. The Texas-set show ended its 10-episode first season March 9, with “9-1-1” returning with new episodes of its third season the following week.

“Lone Star” follows firefighter Owen Strand (Lowe), who moves with his troubled son from New York City to Austin, Texas to help a fire station that experienced a tragedy rebuild. Per Fox, “On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world – one that could very well end his life.”

Along with Lowe, the series stars Liv Tyler, Jim Parrack, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works and Rafael Silva.

The cast of “9-1-1” includes Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman.

“Lone Star” is averaging a 1.8 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic and 9.1 million total viewers, according to the “most current” data from Nielsen, which includes a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available. Meanwhile, “9-1-1” is putting up a 2.2 rating and 1o million viewers.

“‘9-1-1’ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ are truly two of the strongest and most thrilling dramas on broadcast television, as well as being centerpieces for Fox Entertainment,” Fox Entertainment’s president of entertainment, Michael Thorn, said in a statement. “Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as their incredible teams of writers, directors, casts and entire crews, make jaw-dropping, edge-of-your-seat magic in every episode. From Los Angeles earthquakes and tsunamis to Texas-sized tornados and bucking broncos, both shows deliver incredible spectacle with strong, identifiable characters you care about week to week. We eagerly look forward to many more thrilling rescues in both series, which help honor this country’s brave first responders, as well as those around the world.”

“9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” were created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, with Minear serving as showrunner on both series. Along with Murphy, Falchuk and Minear, “Lone Star” is executive produced by Bradley Buecker, Alexis Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray and Bassett, with Lowe serving as co-executive producer. For “9-1-1,” executive producers include Murphy, Falchuk, Minear, Buecker, Woodall, Bassett, Krause, Gray and Kristen Reidel.

Both shows are produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.