“9-1-1: Lone Star” returns in January with a new leading lady — following the exit of Liv Tyler amid the coronavirus pandemic — and a mess of new problems for the 126.

In the new promo for Season 2 of the Rob Lowe-led “9-1-1” spinoff series, which you can view via the video above, you’ll meet Gina Torres’ Captain Tommy Vega, who joins Captain Owen Strand’s (Lowe) team just in time for a giant disaster that sees lava bombs raining down from the sky.

Per Fox, in “Lone Star’s” second season, “Owen must face the unexpected arrival of his ex-wife, Gwyneth (recurring guest star Lisa Edelstein), who visits Austin to check on their firefighter son, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), following the injuries he sustained at the end of last season. All of this occurs as the rescue squad must deal with an emergency that the Texas capital has never encountered before.”

Also Read: Fox Sets Premiere Dates for '9-1-1,' 'Lone Star,' 'Masked Dancer' and 'Last Man Standing' Final Season

The new season will premiere Jan. 18 at 9/8c, after the debut of “9-1-1’s” Season 4, with an episode focusing on a long dormant underground volcano that suddenly becomes active and causes havoc to literally flow through the streets of Austin. According to Fox, a fraternity/sorority party is going to be “getting extremely hot when magna cracks thru the pool and ‘lava bombs'” start “careening through the sky,” and a member of the 126 might not make it out alive.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” also stars Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva and Julian Works.

The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators and executive producers. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett and Lowe are executive producers. Minear and Raisani serve as co-showrunners on the series. Buecker directed the series premiere and continues to direct episodes of the series.