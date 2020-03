“9-1-1: Lone Star” ended its first season last week, making way for fans of the “9-1-1” spinoff series to turn their attention back to the OG show, which returns from hiatus with its midseason premiere Monday. And when the third season of “9-1-1” resumes, so will the problems facing the Station 118 crew, their friends and their family — with the biggest probably being the big tumor inside Michael’s (Rockmond Dunbar) brain.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s episode, which you can view above, Athena (Angela Bassett), Bobby (Peter Krause) and Michael sit Michael and Athena’s kids down to talk to them about next steps with Michael’s cancer treatment, following his radiation sessions.

“I saw my doctor and the good news is, the tumor didn’t grow. But the bad news is, it didn’t shrink either,” Michael tells May (Corinne Massiah) and Harry (Marcanthonee Jon Reis).

Um, so what now, guys?

Well, “Your dad is going to have surgery” Athena says.

The kids are understandably nervous about all of this, which is why Michael, Bobby and Athena immediately try to calm them down and let them know their lives will all proceed as usual.

“Look, your dad has a great team of doctors and we’re going to trust them. And we are going to stay positive,” Athena says.

OK, good luck getting May to do that, seeing as she seems more freaked out than her mom, dad, stepdad and little brother about this entire situation.

Here’s the official description for tonight’s episode, titled “Seize the Day”

The 118 responds to a skydiving trip gone wrong, a bank rep injured in a home repossession and a lovestruck assistant whose lunch run ends in disaster. Meanwhile, Athena and the family come to terms with Michael’s difficult health decision and Chimney’s half-brother from Korea (guest star John Harlan Kim) unexpectedly shows up at his doorstep.

Season 3 of “9-1-1” returns tonight, Monday, at 8/7c on Fox.